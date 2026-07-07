Nolan Wells GoFundMe: Mississippi teen remembered for ‘his smile, kind heart’ after body found on Horn Island

A GoFundMe has been launched for Nolan Xavier Wells’ family after a body was found in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6, in search for the missing 18-year-old, according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter. Official identification is still pending, but Ledbetter has said that the recovery “does match the description” of the Ocean Springs, Mississippi teen, per the New York Post.

Nolan Wells GoFundMe: Mississippi teen remembered for ‘his smile, kind heart’ after body on Horn Island (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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A search had been underway for Wells after he was last seen Saturday, July 4, around 3 pm on Horn Island. The United Cajun Navy was among many organizations assisting in the search for the teen. They were focusing on Wells’ last known location on the east end of Horn Island, incident commander Josh Gill said. Gill told Nola.com that Wells was last seen “hanging out with a girl”.

Nolan Wells GoFundMe

A GoFundMe was launched after the discovery of the body. “This is the OFFICIAL and ONLY GOFund Me account which was created by my friend Allayah Denis. I know times are hard and we appreciate and are grateful for anything that is donated,” his mother, Christine Wonsley, wrote on Facebook.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our hearts are broken beyond words,” the fundraiser reads. “Nolan Xavier Wells was a beloved son, grandson, brother, friend and teammate whose life touched so many people. His smile, kind heart, and love for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our hearts are broken beyond words,” the fundraiser reads. “Nolan Xavier Wells was a beloved son, grandson, brother, friend and teammate whose life touched so many people. His smile, kind heart, and love for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Nolan Wells update: Search for missing 18-year-old called off after body found in northwest Horn Island

The page says that after an extensive search, which involved “countless volunteers from the United Cajun Navy, first responders, local law enforcement, the United States Coast Guard, and organizations from across the region , our worst fears became reality.”

It adds, “While no words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, we are deeply grateful for every person who searched, prayed, shared his story, and stood beside our family during these difficult days. As we begin the painful journey of laying Nolan to rest, we are asking for help to ease the financial burden placed on our family. Funds raised will be used for funeral and memorial expenses, celebration of life services, and any additional costs associated with honoring Nolan's memory. Any remaining funds will help support the family as they navigate the difficult days ahead.”

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Remembering Wells, the GoFundMe says, “Forever loved. Forever remembered. Never Forgotten.”

At the time of writing this article,$49,205 had been raisedof the$65K goal.