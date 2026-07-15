Nolan Wells update: Major change in funeral plans sparks buzz, ‘Racist and horrific harassment…’

A major change has been announced in the funeral plans of Nolan Xavier Wells after the 18-year-old’s tragic death. Executive Director of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi, Sam Voisin, told WXXV that the funeral services will not be held at the convention center as previously reported.

Nolan Wells update: Major change in funeral plans sparks buzz (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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According to nola.com and WLOX, the funeral services were scheduled to be held on July 20. The family’s change in their decision has now sparked a buzz.

Journalist Sarah Fields said that she was told Wells’ family members “were working through logistics such as security, RSVPs, and metal detectors because of the expected crowd.” She called the situation “sad,” stressing that race being made a factor in the case, and the social media trial Wells’ friends are being put through even when no foul play has been found yet, is disheartening.

“How sad. How sad is it that, because of the racist and horrific harassment and targeting on the internet, Nolan’s friends cannot even grieve for him in peace. There is STILL no foul play found or suspected. And some of his friends are having their lives threatened because of the color of their skin,” Fields wrote on X.

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Fields then publicly called out attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by Wells’ family, and Rev. Al Sharpton, who will officiate the service.

“And I’m going to say the quiet part out loud. I don’t care if you don’t like it. Nolan’s parents NEVER should have encouraged, accepted, or endorsed the help or behavior of race baiters like Al Sharpton or Ben Crump. Ben Crump made this much worse with his race baiting and by posting unproven and even completely debunked claims on his social media,” wrote Fields.

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“Shame on everyone, all the way around. He can’t even be laid to rest in peace,” she added.

What we know about the funeral plans

While Sharpton will officiate the service, filmmaker Tyler Perry will fund it, TheGrio reported.

Reports said that the Coliseum Commission Board voted unanimously in support of hosting the event, but Voisin said in a statement on Tuesday, July 14, that they met with representatives of the Wells family and support the family’s decision to not hold the funeral services at the convention center.

“On behalf of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those mourning the loss of Nolan Wells,” Voisin said in a statement, per WXXV. “After meeting with representatives of the Wells family, we support their decision not to hold Nolan Wells’ funeral services at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, Monday July 20th, as previously discussed.”

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He added, “We appreciate the opportunity to have worked with the family during this process and remain committed to supporting them and our community during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they continue making arrangements to celebrate his life.”

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was reportedly found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

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