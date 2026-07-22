Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has revealed some details that Todd Terrell of the United Cajun Navy revealed after Nolan Wells’ body was found on Horn Island. She has also highlighted that the area where his body was found “was notorious for rip currents.”

Nolan Wells was found ‘face down’ and ‘fully clothed’; new details emerge amid investigation (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit that assisted in the search for Wells, was one of the people who helped find Wells. He told Nancy Grace on Monday, July 20, that Wells was “face down” and “fully clothed” on Horn Island.

“[His body] was in the same vicinity of where he possibly drowned .… it was not uncommon for the body to have washed up right there,” Terrell told Grace.

‘These are bad areas’

Terrell added that the area is plagued by a dangerous “washing machine” current that “rolls ‘round and ‘round in there.” There are similar risks at other parts of the Gulf Coast as well.

“These are bad areas,” Terrell said.

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

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A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“We have to close the gap between when his friends said goodbye ... to the time he went into the water, because they should be able to pinpoint, and it’s weird that they can’t,” Brian Trascher, national vice president for the United Cajun Navy, previously told PEOPLE.

Coffindaffer said that Wells “went missing during a raft up where there were 100s of people in attendance” and urged people not to “buy into the desolate island notion” because it is “plain garbage.”

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Wells’ parents, meanwhile, have claimed that it would be very unusual for the teen to separate from his friends that day and leave his phone with them without any information about what he got up to at the party.