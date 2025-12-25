Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
NORAD Santa live tracker 2025: Where is Father Christmas now and when will he reach the US?

Yash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 01:42 am IST

NORAD Santa tracker: It is Christmas Eve, and all kids can think about is Santa Claus and their presents

NORAD Santa tracker: It is Christmas Eve, and all kids can think about is Santa Claus and their presents. Well, the good thing is NORAD's Santa has already left the North Pole and is on his way to your city, delivering presents. You can also track St Nick's journey across the skies.

A person dressed as Santa Claus sings with members of choirs from various communities as they perform Christmas songs (AFP)
A person dressed as Santa Claus sings with members of choirs from various communities as they perform Christmas songs (AFP)

When and how did the NORAD Santa tracking tradition begin?

For nearly 70 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the joint US–Canadian military group responsible for aerospace warning and defense, has followed Santa’s route each December 24. What began as a mishap in 1955, when a misprinted Sears ad accidentally directed children to a military phone line, evolved into a beloved annual tradition powered today by volunteers, phones, apps, and an interactive website.

As of Wednesday morning, Santa had most recently been ‘spotted’ over Bethlehem, Palestine. He crossed Nicosia, Cyprus, and was heading towards Zahle in Lebanon only moments ago.

How to follow Santa online

To see where Santa is headed next, families can visit noradsanta.org, where a 3D map shows his sleigh, his reindeer, and the estimated number of gifts already delivered, now in the billions. The tracker is also available as a mobile app for both iPhone and Android users and supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, Japanese, and more.

Prefer to call instead?

Those without internet access can still join in the fun. NORAD operates a hotline staffed by volunteers who share Santa’s latest location at 1-877-446-6723 (1-877-HI-NORAD).

When will Santa reach the United States?

NORAD officials recommend checking the tracker or calling the hotline for the most current updates. However, spokesperson John Cornelio told USA Today that Santa traditionally makes his US arrival between 9 PM and midnight, and only once children are asleep.

How many gifts is Santa distributing this Christmas?

Santa Claus has just delivered his 3,000,000,000 presents of the night. The number was updated as he headed towards Latvia.

