North Carolina shooting update: SBI joins probe after 3 found dead, one injured in family shooting

Three people, including the suspected shooter, were killed and another person was injured after a shooting involving members of the same family at a home in Caswell County, North Carolina, on Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to a call at a house on Brooks Road in Prospect Hill and found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

North Carolina shooting update. (via Unsplash)

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One victim was taken to Duke University Hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or shared a possible motive.

Investigators have also said there is no ongoing threat to the public because the incident was limited to the home where the shooting happened.

Caswell County Sheriff confirms three deaths and one person injured

The shooting happened at a home on Brooks Road in Prospect Hill, a community in Caswell County. Deputies reached the property shortly before 8 a.m. after receiving a call for service. Inside the home, they found four adults from the same family who had been shot.

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{{^usCountry}} During a press conference, Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden confirmed that three people had died from gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter was among those killed. The fourth victim survived and was taken to Duke University Hospital. Officials have not shared an update on that person’s condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a press conference, Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden confirmed that three people had died from gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter was among those killed. The fourth victim survived and was taken to Duke University Hospital. Officials have not shared an update on that person’s condition. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have also not released the names of the victims or the suspected shooter as family notifications are still being completed.

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North Carolina SBI joins investigation

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to assist with the case. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and several local emergency agencies also responded to the scene.

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In a statement, the SBI said: “SBI Crime scene investigators are on the scene processing evidence and conducting interviews. There is NO THREAT to the general public, and the event is contained to the above address.”

Officials have not said whether the shooting was linked to domestic violence or explained what may have led to it. They have only confirmed that the incident was confined to the home.

Investigation continues as authorities wait to release more details

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The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the SBI, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Prospect Hill Fire Department, Caswell County EMS, Caswell County Emergency Management, Caswell County 911 and the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

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Investigators are continuing to examine evidence and speak with witnesses. Authorities have said more information, including the identities of those involved, will be released once the investigation moves forward and the victims’ families have been notified.