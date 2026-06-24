Northern California hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake: Which areas are impacted? All on damages, power cut

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Mendocino County in Northern California on Wednesday morning, shaking communities across the region, triggering earthquake alerts and causing minor damage, power outages and multiple aftershocks.

The earthquake occurred at around 8:10 am PDT, as per reports. (Unsplash/ Representative)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at approximately 8:10 am PDT near Willits, north of Ukiah, at a preliminary depth of about 5 miles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The agency also reported several aftershocks following the initial tremor.

Which areas were impacted?

The earthquake was centered near Willits in Mendocino County, but the shaking was felt much farther away.

According to the USGS, residents reported feeling the tremor in Ukiah, Redwood Valley, San Jose, Sacramento and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people across Northern California received earthquake warnings through the MyShake app and USGS ShakeAlert system. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, one alert warned users that the shaking could intensify. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people across Northern California received earthquake warnings through the MyShake app and USGS ShakeAlert system. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, one alert warned users that the shaking could intensify. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Damage and power outages reported

Early reports suggested the earthquake caused limited but noticeable damage in the affected region.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the quake cracked walls, knocked items off shelves, temporarily forced at least one business to close and left thousands without electricity as emergency crews carried out inspections.

Speaking to ABC10, Shannon Riley, deputy city manager for the City of Ukiah, said there were no immediate reports of major injuries or significant structural damage.

Riley said residents had reported pictures falling from walls and similar minor incidents, while city crews were inspecting historic buildings and public infrastructure as a precaution.

The New York Post noted that earthquakes of this magnitude can cause light to moderate structural damage, particularly to older or poorly constructed buildings, including cracked walls, broken windows and toppled furniture.

Officials monitor situation

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office said the governor had been briefed on the earthquake and that state officials were coordinating with emergency responders to assess potential impacts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said it was actively monitoring the situation and reminded residents to "Drop, Cover and Hold On" during earthquakes.

Is there a tsunami threat?

Authorities said there is no tsunami danger associated with the earthquake.

Both the National Tsunami Warning Center and the US Tsunami Warning System confirmed that no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat had been issued following the quake.

Officials continue to monitor the region as aftershocks remain possible.

The earthquake follows another notable seismic event in California earlier this month. According to the USGS, the state's previous magnitude 5.0 or stronger earthquake occurred on June 3, when a 5.1-magnitude tremor struck off the North Coast near Petrolia in Humboldt County.