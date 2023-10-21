Nostalgia for Sale: 1960s Palm Springs home gets listed for $1.85 million

A 1960s house in Palm Springs has caught the eye of the internet for its perfectly preserved interior and former owner, celebrity plumber Jack Stephan. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house features a sunken living room, wet bar and kidney-shaped pool.

The house grabbed attention after it was featured by TikTok user Zillowtastrophes, who described the house's interior as “sumptuous and luxurious.”

“Each room just gets more and more saturated,” she began in the video. “I just think people are going to start rebelling against the beige, modern, minimal aesthetic.”

Located at 1240 S. Manzanita Ave., the house looks simple design from the outside, however, inside it's a huge time capsule. It features authentic vintage furniture and home fixtures that stand out in shocks of red, pink and orange.

Robert Lewis, a midcentury modern architect designed the voguish abode in 1965. He customised the interior for the first owner of the house, “plumber to the stars” Jack Stephan.

“This is a very special property. They’ve kept everything as original as possible,” said house agent Alex Dethier in an interview with SFGATE.

Jack spent about $160,000 on the house's furnishings in 1969 and those investments are still preserved for its next owner, said Alex. Known for his extravagant commercials advertising his Southern California plumbing business, he lived in the house from 1969 until his death in 2014.

After his death, his son described him to the Los Angeles Times as “the Cal Worthington of plumbing.”

After listing the property this week, Alex said he has already received calls of interest, however, most of them seem to be “looky-loos.”

Therefore, only qualified buyers are allowed to tour the property.

“It’s a fantastic house. It’s hard to not walk in it and feel like you’re back in time,” added the agent.

