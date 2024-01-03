‘Not once does she apologize': Bill Ackman, Vivek Ramaswamy and more react after Claudine Gay's resignation

Harvard University president Claudine Gay announced on Tuesday, January 2, that she has resigned from her position amid mounting pressure after anti-Semitism and plagiarism controversies. “It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” the 53 year old wrote in her resignation. In this December 14, 2022, image released by Harvard University, Claudine Gay poses for a photo (Photo by Stephanie Mitchell / Harvard University / AFP) (AFP)

“[I]t has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can … focus on the institution rather than any individual,” she added.

Gay claimed in her resignation letter that she had been subject to racism amid the scandal. “It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor—two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am—and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus,” she added

Gay will now reportedly return to a position as a regular faculty member. She added, “I considered myself particularly blessed by the opportunity to serve people from around the world who saw in my presidency a vision of Harvard that aﬃrmed their sense of belonging—their sense that Harvard welcomes people of talent and promise, from every background imaginable, to learn from and grow with one another."

‘Better late than never’

Many on social media reacted to Gay’s resignation, criticising her for not taking responsibility for her mistakes and citing racist attacks instead.

“This is Claudine Gay's resignation letter. Rather than take responsibility for minimizing antisemitism, committing serial plagiarism, intimidating the free press, and damaging the institution, she calls her critics racist. This is the poison of DEI ideology. Glad she's gone,” Christopher F. Rufo wrote on X.

“Why did it take Harvard University and Ms. Gay so long to do the right thing for the good of the nation?” Carol M. Swain said.

“Harvard’s President Claudine Gay just resigned…better late than never. Back in 2006, I was one of 3 students appointed to the advisory board to select Harvard’s new President in 2007 after Larry Summers was forced to resign after his supposedly “misogynistic” comments (which were badly distorted). Back then, it was a foreordained conclusion that the next President would be a woman, no questions asked - shut up, sit down, do as you’re told. And it was a thinly veiled exercise in race & gender when they selected Claudine Gay. Here’s a radical idea for the future: select leadership based on *merit.* It’s a great approach, actually,” wrote Vivek Ramaswamy.

Bill Ackman expressed his disappoinment in people defending Gat, saying, "I am not right wing. I operate only in good faith, and am I am not a bully. I just pay attention to the facts and see where they take me. And Harvard didn’t roll over if you have been paying attention. She had the board’s publicly stated unanimous support only two or so weeks ago. It is sad that you see the world in such a way that those you disagree with must somehow be right wing and/or operating in bad faith. I find it hard to understand how one could conclude that Claudine Gay should have remained President of Harvard. What is the basis for your support for Gay? That calling for the genocide of the Jews is not bullying or harassment? Please explain.

Here's a look at some more reactions: