NRI reveals how 'India cured me' after 10-year return, blasts US profit-driven healthcare

After spending a decade in the United States, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has gained significant attention for asserting that his return to India has “cured” him. In a social media post, the NRI conveyed deep appreciation for his return while sharply blasting the American healthcare system for its focus on profits rather than patient care, treating individuals as mere “money-making machines”. A Non-Resident Indian praises the Indian healthcare system on Reddit after returning from the US, claiming it has 'cured' him.(Pixabay)

“India cured me. Literally and figuratively. I spent 10 years in America. While they were amazing for my education and career, I missed home and my family,” the user stated in a Reddit post. However, HT.com cannot verify authenticity of the post.

While working as a staff data scientist, the NRI encountered health problems in 2017 that revealed the systemic deficiencies and troubling aspects of American healthcare.

NRI slams US healthcare system

The US healthcare system, according to the NRI is filled with several “scary sounding terms and phrases” that can make ordinary anxiety issues appear far more complicated and menacing than they truly are.

The Redditor, who was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2018, continued to make progress in their career, but started doubting the accuracy of the assessment provided by American doctors.

NRI opens up about schizophrenia diagnosis, treatment in India

Opening up about the mental disorder, the NRI mentioned, “If I still had schizophrenia, there is no way I could've done a degree and a job. People diagnosed with schizophrenia experience vivid, believable hallucinations and delusions.”

Later, the NRI sought a second opinion and consulted a prominent psychiatrist at NIMHANS, which is recognized as India's premier psychiatric hospital located in Bangalore. “He told me that my schizoaffective disorder has been in remission for some time now. What I am diagnosed with now is mood disorder and occasional anxiety.”

Expressing gratitude to the Indian healthcare system, the NRI, who returned to India last year, asserted that Indian medical professionals contributed to their recovery. “I have been healed. However, nothing else has altered. It is solely the access to a healthcare system and doctors who genuinely care, rather than viewing me as a source of profit.”

NRI's post on Reddit

Redditors laud India

Meanwhile, the Reddit post drew attention of several people, with one user saying: “Indian healthcare system is underrated.”

“One of the best and affordable too depending on where one gets treated,” another said.

“Correct, India genuinely has some of the best healthcare in the world. I truly appreciate it and praise it everywhere,” a third user wrote.