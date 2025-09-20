Nvidia hires Enfabrica CEO Rochan Sankar in $900 million deal

Nvidia has reportedly hired Enfabrica CEO Rochan Sankar and other staff at the artificial intelligence hardware startup after spending over USD 900 million. The company has also secured the license to its technology. Founder and CEO of Enfabrica, Rochan Sankar has been in the tech industry for nearly 26 years. (LinkedIn/RochanSankar)

Nvidia is paying cash and stock, a deal reminiscent of AI talent acquisitions made by Meta and Google in recent times, CNBC reported. The deal was reportedly finalised last week and Enfabrica CEO has joined Nvidia, an American tech giant known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) for video games, artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, and self-driving cars. Nvidia has been central to the AI boom that started with OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.

Enfabrica, on the other hand, is faced with another challenge. It is struggling to tie tens of thousands or more chips together with a network to effectively work as a single computer.

If that network is too slow, expensive chips from companies such as Nvidia end up sitting idle and waiting for data, Reuters reported. Nvidia's technologies can string together about 100,000 AI computing chips before the network starts to bog down.

Founder and CEO of Enfabrica, Rochan Sankar has been in the tech industry for nearly 26 years. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Wharton School, and has eleven issued patents.