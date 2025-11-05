NY vs Kalshi: Prediction market exchange under state scrutiny over NYC Mayor race odds

Kalshi, a financial frontier platform, is facing a regulatory showdown in New York. The New York State Gaming Commission has moved to shut down the prediction-market exchange that allowed traders to bet on the outcome of the Zohran Mamdani vs. Andrew Cuomo for the city’s Mayoral role. The Commission alleges the company is running an unlicensed gambling operation. Kalshi App page on the official website(Kalshi Official Website)

Read More: Elections: What time do polls open and close today in NYC, New Jersey, Virginia

Kalshi has processed US$63 million in trades

Kalshi has processed over US$63 million in trades just on the New York City mayoral contest. State regulators have accused Kalshi of offering illegal sports- and event-based wagering.

In a formal letter dated October 24, the Commission ordered Kalshi to halt contracts tied to outcomes like sports games and elections.

“This letter constitutes a demand by the Commission that KalshiEX LLC (“Kalshi”)cease and desist from illegally operating…..or otherwise making available an unlicensed mobile sports wagering platform in New York State”, Robert Williams, Executive Director, NY State Gaming Commission, wrote.

The Gothamist reported that Kalshi defends its model in the federal lawsuit by saying it permits users to buy contract “shares” (for example: “Mamdani wins” at 94 cents vs. “Cuomo wins” at 8 cents) by arguing the trades represent commodities under the jurisdiction of the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission, not state gambling law.

Read More: Could Andrew Cuomo beat Zohran Mamdani in head-to-head race? What new poll says

The integrity of democratic contests

For regulators, the issue isn’t just money. It’s the integrity of democratic contests.

Susan Lerner of Common Cause New York told Gothamist that the prominence of real-time odds on the mayor’s race “devalues the actual impact of voters’ choices.”

Lerner also expressed concern that “normalising wagers on elections undermines trust in democracy itself”, stressing that New York regulators were right to challenge Kalshi’s expansion.

Meanwhile, for Kalshi’s fast-growing user base, many of them Millennials and Gen Z, this kind of insight-driven market offers a new way to engage with politics. Influencers on TikTok and Instagram are making reels (not known if sponsored), encouraging viewers to bet on the platform.

Kalshi has filed a federal lawsuit that has blocked the New York order until late November. A judge has temporarily paused enforcement against the company while the case proceeds.