NYC bomb scare update: Chrysler Building in Manhattan evacuated after suspicious suitcase found amid UNGA

A suspicious suitcase found on a Manhattan sidewalk Tuesday afternoon prompted a bomb squad response and the temporary evacuation of the Chrysler Building. The incident came as New York City was under heightened security for the United Nations General Assembly.

A parked NYPD Bomb Squad vehicle, as law enforcement respond to reports of a suspicious package on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The suitcase was found shortly before 3 p.m. near East 43rd Street and Third Avenue, close to the Chrysler Building and about two avenues from the United Nations headquarters.

An NYPD canine unit detected something inside the suitcase, prompting officers from the department’s Bomb Squad and Emergency Services Unit to respond. Other federal agencies were also reportedly in the area as security was heightened for UN General Assembly events.

The Chrysler Building was evacuated as a precaution while authorities examined the suitcase, according to Reuters.

“Due to a suspicious package, 42nd Street through 44th Street is closed between 2nd Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Please avoid the area,” the NYPD initially said in an alert posted on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} About 90 minutes later, authorities determined that the package did not pose a threat and cleared the suitcase. Some road closures remained temporarily as crews reopened the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About 90 minutes later, authorities determined that the package did not pose a threat and cleared the suitcase. Some road closures remained temporarily as crews reopened the area. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

No injuries were reported, and officials did not identify an actual threat.

Also Read: ‘Make a deal or annihilate Iran?’ Trump lays out his options in UNGA speech

Who is in New York for UNGA?

The incident comes as New York hosts the high-level week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. According to Reuters, nearly 130 heads of state and government are in New York City this week.

Among the leaders taking part in this year's General Debate are:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

US President Donald Trump

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

French President Emmanuel Macron

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Jordan's King Abdullah II

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung

Finnish President Alexander Stubb

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman are also taking part in the high-level meetings.