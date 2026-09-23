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NYC bomb scare update: Chrysler Building in Manhattan evacuated after suspicious suitcase found amid UNGA

The suitcase was found near East 43rd Street and Third Avenue, close to the Chrysler Building and about two avenues from the United Nations headquarters.

Updated on: Sep 23, 2026, 03:27:20 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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A suspicious suitcase found on a Manhattan sidewalk Tuesday afternoon prompted a bomb squad response and the temporary evacuation of the Chrysler Building. The incident came as New York City was under heightened security for the United Nations General Assembly.

A parked NYPD Bomb Squad vehicle, as law enforcement respond to reports of a suspicious package on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City. (REUTERS)
A parked NYPD Bomb Squad vehicle, as law enforcement respond to reports of a suspicious package on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City. (REUTERS)

The suitcase was found shortly before 3 p.m. near East 43rd Street and Third Avenue, close to the Chrysler Building and about two avenues from the United Nations headquarters.

An NYPD canine unit detected something inside the suitcase, prompting officers from the department’s Bomb Squad and Emergency Services Unit to respond. Other federal agencies were also reportedly in the area as security was heightened for UN General Assembly events.

The Chrysler Building was evacuated as a precaution while authorities examined the suitcase, according to Reuters.

“Due to a suspicious package, 42nd Street through 44th Street is closed between 2nd Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Please avoid the area,” the NYPD initially said in an alert posted on X.

No injuries were reported, and officials did not identify an actual threat.

Also Read: ‘Make a deal or annihilate Iran?’ Trump lays out his options in UNGA speech

Who is in New York for UNGA?

The incident comes as New York hosts the high-level week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. According to Reuters, nearly 130 heads of state and government are in New York City this week.

Among the leaders taking part in this year's General Debate are:

US President Donald Trump

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

French President Emmanuel Macron

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Jordan's King Abdullah II

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung

Finnish President Alexander Stubb

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman are also taking part in the high-level meetings.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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