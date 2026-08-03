NYC flash flood map: Advisory and warnings issued as heavy rains to flood streets, highways, underpasses, basements

New York City has advised its residents to get ready for significant rainfall and the possibility of flooding on Monday. The forecast shows a rainy and potentially stormy day throughout the Tri-State area, with the primary focus on heavy rain and localized flooding, as per ABC7.

NYC flash flood map: Flooding impacted Paterson, NJ, on Monday, stranding vehicles. NYC advised residents, especially in basements, to seek higher ground. (X@NWSNewYorkNY)

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The primary concern is identifying where the most intense bands of rain will occur. Certain areas may experience merely one to two inches of rainfall, whereas isolated regions could accumulate between three to five inches if sustained downpours occur overhead. Urban areas, particularly New York City and regions along with and just northwest of the I-95 corridor, are at the greatest risk of flooding should these heavier bands pass directly over them.

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NYC Emergency Management Department issues warning

{{^usCountry}} The NYC Emergency Management Department has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in streets, highways, underpasses, and basements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NYC Emergency Management Department has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in streets, highways, underpasses, and basements. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the city's Emergency Management Department, agencies have undertaken the cleaning of catch basins and the removal of street litter in preparation for the impending storm system.

Emergency officials are recommending that New Yorkers restrict their travel during severe weather conditions, refrain from driving or walking through flooded streets, and seek refuge indoors during thunderstorms. Residents residing in basement apartments are advised to relocate to higher floors should flooding occur.

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NYC flash flood: Flood Watch issued for New Jersey

A Flood Watch has been declared for a significant portion of New Jersey until Monday evening. The National Weather Service indicated that while flash flooding is expected to be the main concern from any thunderstorms, isolated severe thunderstorms may also lead to localized wind damage.

Rain and storm activity is expected to diminish later in the afternoon and evening, although there is still a chance of a lingering thunderstorm before drier air begins to arrive overnight.

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What's happening in NYC

In Paterson, New Jersey, early on Monday morning, vehicles were seen stranded on a flooded road. Fortunately, the drivers managed to reach safety.

Officials in New York City have advised residents living in basement apartments to relocate to higher floors, and have cautioned drivers to be cautious of unexpectedly deep water on the roads.