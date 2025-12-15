Libby, Montana bridge collapses in shocking video due to raging flood | Watch

A shocking moment caught on camera shows a raging creek tearing through a bridge and claiming a road in Libby, Montana, on December 11. Onlookers watched as the power of the Libby Creek tore through a bridge on Farm to Market Road, destroying the bridge and the road. Libby, Montana bridge collapses in shocking video due to raging flood(@accuweather/X)

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a huge slab of concrete can be seen succumbing to the raging water. Take a look:

Northwest Montana impacted

The effects of a major atmospheric river event that brought rounds of moisture to the Northwest were felt in Lincoln County in Northwest Montana, among other locations in the region. Flooding overwhelmed major roads and forced evacuations across Lincoln County, as well as other communities in the region.

Read More | US winter weather alerts: 5 things to know as series of storms bring heavy snow, wind chills, flood threat

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said at least five bridges across the county have been damaged or destroyed, according to the New York Post. Emergency response teams and transportation officials have been assessing infrastructure conditions and guiding recovery efforts.

The Lincoln County Health Department declared a boil water advisory for Libby due to a potential bacterial contamination in the drinking water system amid widespread flooding. “The Libby public water supply has experienced high turbidity due to county-wide flooding,” a press release said.

Read More | US winter storm update: Tax payments for thousands of people delayed in Lynchburg, Virginia, amid heavy snow

A boil water advisory indicates that the water in a community has, or could have, germs that can make people sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “If local officials issue a boil water advisory, use commercially bottled water or boil your tap water,” it adds.

Meanwhile, on December 11, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order declaring a flood emergency in Libby. Widespread flooding allegedly inundated Northwest Montana.