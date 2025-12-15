Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libby, Montana bridge collapses in shocking video due to raging flood | Watch

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 06:10 am IST

A shocking moment caught on camera shows a raging creek tearing through a bridge and claiming a road in Libby, Montana.

A shocking moment caught on camera shows a raging creek tearing through a bridge and claiming a road in Libby, Montana, on December 11. Onlookers watched as the power of the Libby Creek tore through a bridge on Farm to Market Road, destroying the bridge and the road.

Libby, Montana bridge collapses in shocking video due to raging flood(@accuweather/X)
Libby, Montana bridge collapses in shocking video due to raging flood(@accuweather/X)

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a huge slab of concrete can be seen succumbing to the raging water. Take a look:

Northwest Montana impacted

The effects of a major atmospheric river event that brought rounds of moisture to the Northwest were felt in Lincoln County in Northwest Montana, among other locations in the region. Flooding overwhelmed major roads and forced evacuations across Lincoln County, as well as other communities in the region.

Read More | US winter weather alerts: 5 things to know as series of storms bring heavy snow, wind chills, flood threat

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said at least five bridges across the county have been damaged or destroyed, according to the New York Post. Emergency response teams and transportation officials have been assessing infrastructure conditions and guiding recovery efforts.

The Lincoln County Health Department declared a boil water advisory for Libby due to a potential bacterial contamination in the drinking water system amid widespread flooding. “The Libby public water supply has experienced high turbidity due to county-wide flooding,” a press release said.

Read More | US winter storm update: Tax payments for thousands of people delayed in Lynchburg, Virginia, amid heavy snow

A boil water advisory indicates that the water in a community has, or could have, germs that can make people sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “If local officials issue a boil water advisory, use commercially bottled water or boil your tap water,” it adds.

Meanwhile, on December 11, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order declaring a flood emergency in Libby. Widespread flooding allegedly inundated Northwest Montana.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Libby, Montana bridge collapses in shocking video due to raging flood | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On