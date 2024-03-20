Human remains found in New York's Highland Park Reservoir, prompts boil-water advisory

On Tuesday, city workers in western New York stumbled upon a human body in the Highland Park Reservoir, a major source of drinking water for Rochester neighbourhoods. Boil-water alert issued after body found in reservoir in Western New York. (HT File)

The body was found by a routine check in the morning, about 8 am which led to immediate closure and disconnecting of the public water supply with reservoir. The reservoir had been drained and sanitized as soon as tailings plans had been worked out. The rescue divers of the police team recovered an adult male's remains, but nothing was clear about the cause of his death at the moment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Investigation is still on, and some efforts have been made by the medical examiner’s office to identify the dead person.

ALSO READ| Appeals court puts Texas immigration law back on hold, state police cannot crackdown on migrants

‘This is a very, very sad situation’: Mayor

Consequent to the event, the city officials have issued a water boil advisory as a preventive measure, though, the tests have shown the water to be less hazardous.

Mayor Malik Evans expressed his condolences at a news conference, stating, “This is a very, very sad situation. But it compounds that being that this happened near our water supply it’s important that we exercise this abundance of caution.”

Residents were asked to go through a process in relation to tap water and that if they boiled it for a minute before it cooled, they could drink, wash the dishes, brush their teeth and prepare food until further notice.

Then came this event, an unfortunate incident in early New York where a schoolgirl going through the woods that had been shrouded in mystery for a long time found human remains, including two severed heads. The rudimentary material uncovered in Locust Park, on Long Island, that police think was part of another body that was localized in another park had led to the arrest of Four individuals and invasion to the occupants at Railroad Avenue.

ALSO READ| What is the ‘Map of Nope’? Humorous meme reveals all areas in US that will not witness total solar eclipse

The Friday identified the 53-year-old man and the 59-year-old woman, both residents of the Yonkers neighbourhood, as the victims. They were found about 30 miles from where their remains were found in West Babylon and Bethpage State Park, which is in Farmingdale. While the first area was approximately 7.5 miles away from where remains were found in Babylon last week, the latter spot close to ruin was where they discovered more when researching.

A police cadaver dog later uncovered a head, an arm, and leg parts, which seemed to belong to the 59-year-old woman. Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of Suffolk’s homicide unit, noted that the remains in Babylon appeared to have been exposed for only a short duration, possibly mere days or hours.