Pacific Northwest to witness ‘catastrophic flooding,’ life and property face ‘significant risk’ – what to know

The National Water Center has issued an updated afternoon National Flood Hazard Outlook, which is valid through 6:00 AM CST on Thursday, December 18. “Catastrophic flooding” is expected to hit the Pacific Northwest. A drone view shows a vehicle stranded in an area flooded by the Wallace River, as an atmospheric river brings rain and flooding to the Pacific Northwest, in Gold Bar, Washington, U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder(REUTERS)

The NWC warned on X that “catastrophic river flooding impacts, especially along the Skagit and Snohomish Rivers,” could bring a “significant risk to life and property.” It added that there is a “high risk of levees being topped.”

The National Water Center further announced that there could be “considerable small stream and moderate-to-major river flooding” through Friday across the western Cascade Foothills in Washington to the Puget Sound. Areas of steep terrain could witness landslides, and isolated flooding is expected through Thursday in other areas.

Washington declares statewide emergency

The atmospheric river event that has been slamming the Pacific Northwest with rain is now focused on western Washington, according to ABC News. In Washington, flooding could force 75,000 people to evacuate.

Following two days of rain, another 4 to 8 inches of rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday. This is likely to affect higher elevations of western Washington state.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson announced a state of emergency on Wednesday, urging residents to follow evacuation orders. "The situation is extremely serious," he said at a news conference.

Skagit County officials called the flooding predictions "historic,” stating on Wednesday that upriver communities, including Rockport, Hamilton, Marblemount and Concrete, "are recommended to evacuate to high ground as soon as possible.”

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a post on X, “I just got off the phone with the National Weather Service and am alarmed to hear that the Skagit River will peak 4-5 feet above the record crest level. Please please please stay alert and follow evacuation orders. This is not just another flood.”

Meanwhile, Eastside Fire and Rescue, which services King County, shared on X that they helped with water rescues on Wednesday as flooding and a landslide impacted residents. “EF&R crews rescued three adults with limited mobility and a dog on the Middle Fork Snoqualmie River due to their home flooding this morning around 10 a.m. stay vigilant and call 911 if you need assistance,” it wrote on X.

Eastside Fire and Rescue added, “EF&R provided assistance with a swiftwater rescue in Snoqualmie due to flooding. Two adults and one child were not injured but relocated to drier ground. The waters will continue to rise. Please plan ahead and stay aware of rising water.”

Most rivers in the region are expected to reach moderate or major flood stages. Record flooding is forecast for a few rivers, including the Skagit River at Mount Vernon and Concrete, Washington, which could swell 3 to 5 feet above record levels beginning Thursday afternoon. This is likely to continue through Friday. The Snoqualmie River, between Snoqualmie and Carnation, could continue to rise through Thursday morning.

In several areas, US-12 is already underwater. The small town of Randle has been cut off, officials revealed.

The level of the Skagit River has prompted Amtrak trains to be suspended between Seattle and Vancouver on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain will be over by Thursday afternoon, but some of the rivers could take several days to recede completely.

Heavy rain is also expected to impact northern Idaho and Montana over the next 24 hours. Localized flash flooding is likely.