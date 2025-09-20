Pacific Northwest's storied football rivalries illustrate post-realignment disparities

There's still nostalgia for the Pacific Northwest's former Pac-12 rivalries, even if the realities of college football mean the gap between the teams involved is growing wider. HT Image

Washington visits Washington State in the 117th Apple Cup on Saturday and Oregon State visits Oregon in a rivalry that dates back to 1894.

The rivalries used to be the highlight of the year for many fans in both states, and the games were played on the last weekend of the season, adding to the tradition and, in many cases, the drama as the teams fought for bowl position.

But realignment changed everything. NIL money and the transfer portal added to the divide between programs.

Oregon State coach Trent Bray pointed to some of those things ahead of the Beavers’ game Saturday against the No. 6 Ducks at Autzen Stadium, while saying it was still a growth opportunity for his players.

“The Oregon versus Oregon State (rivalry) for a player, yeah, it’s not what it used to be. Conference alignment. Guys are moving from here to there, so that’s part of it for the players. Now the fans are different," Bray said. “But for the players, it’s a game against a top-level opponent, and that’s the exciting thing in an environment that’s going to be great.”

The Pac-12 began to fall apart in 2022 when USC and UCLA announced they were bolting for the Big Ten, with Washington and Oregon later following suit. After a final season in 2023, the Pac-12 essentially dissolved and the only teams left in the once-proud Conference of Champions were Washington State and Oregon State.

The Beavers and the Cougars struck a temporary deal last season to play in the Mountain West. They are operating as independents this season and will play each other twice before the Pac-12 is revived next season with new members Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, Colorado State and Texas State. Gonzaga is also joining the league as a non-football member.

While the Apple Cup will continue for the foreseeable future, the rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State won't be played next year, but could be revived in 2027.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said despite the disparities, the rivalry still has meaning.

“I think all of college football feels different the last few years, but this game still means a lot to us, for sure. You know, state rights, it’s the opportunity to play a team in state, it’s just down the road. A lot of fans grew up either Ducks or Beavs, right?" Lanning said. "So this game means a lot to a lot of people, and certainly means a lot to the people on our team."

It's been obvious that the demise of the Pac-12 has stung the two remaining members. Both teams lost coaches and notable players to Power Four schools, and the programs have found it difficult to compete in terms of NIL opportunities.

Oregon State lost coach and former quarterback Jonathan Smith to Michigan State ahead of the 2024 season and promoted Bray, another alum. But the Beavers have struggled. They’ve gone 0-3 this season and they’ve lost nine of 10 dating back to last season.

Bray has remained outwardly optimistic.

“We’ve got good players,” he said. “I feel confident about our players and what they can do. And I feel confident in our coaches to get them ready to play and go out there and execute."

Washington State fared well last year, going 8-5 and playing in the Holiday Bowl, but coach Jake Dickert left the Cougars for Wake Forest, taking a number of players with him. Quarterback John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma.

The Cougars hired Jimmy Rogers from FCS-level South Dakota State, where he led the undefeated Jackrabbits to a national title in 2023. At Washington State, he had 75 new players on the roster heading into this season.

While he's been realistic about what he's up against in rebuilding the program, he hasn't used it as an excuse. Asked about the gap in resources as the Cougars prepared to face the Huskies, he wouldn't bite.

“I'm not going to talk about the lack of resources, I'm just not that way. There are things that we don't have that other schools have, I've been at that level. We have to execute. We have to have the mindset that we can beat anybody,” Rogers said. “I think, over time, when you build a culture that's strong and competitive and players believe in themselves, because they put in the work, you're able to have success when you get into tight battles versus teams you aren't deserving to beat maybe based off of resources or dollars or stuff like that. I just don't look for excuses.”

