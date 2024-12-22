NYC horror: Masked man molests 3 teenage girls and a woman in sick 20-minute groping spree

A masked man molested as many as three teenage girls and a woman during a groping spree in New York City that lasted 20 minutes, the NYPD has said. The unidentified creep attacked the teens while they were on their way to school earlier this week. NYC man molests several teenage girls, a woman in sick 20-minute groping spree (DCPI)

The man snuck up behind a 16-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks near 115th Avenue and 170th Street in South Jamaica, according to police, New York Post reported. He then fled, only to grope another 16-year-old girl in the buttocks about 10 minutes later, just blocks away on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard near 115 Avenue, authorities said.

The man molested a 17-year-old girl just minutes later, as well as a woman, 28, who was walking with her eight-year-old son in the surrounding area. No arrests have been made yet. There were no injuries reported in any of the encounters.

Surveillance images of the suspect show him wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a black surgical mask. The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to identify the man.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect (DCPI)

Anyone who has information on the incidents has been urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). They can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

Other incidents

Several horrifying incidents of sexual assaults in New York City made headlines this year. In September, a man broke into an Upper East Side apartment and raped a 29-year-old woman near East 92nd Street and First Avenue. The suspect allegedly woke up the sleeping woman and punched her in the face.

In May, cops arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault case in the Bronx, where footage showed the suspect wrapping a belt around a woman’s neck and dragging her behind a car. Kashaan Parks, 39, was accused of raping the woman near East 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue after following her.

In August, a migrant raped a homeless woman at knifepoint and allegedly tried to kill her. Daniel Davon-Bonilla, a 24-year-old Nicaraguan migrant, was charged with the assault under the Riegelmann Boardwalk.