NYC sanitation worker found decapitated inside girlfriend's home, woman's 19-year-old son in custody

A New York City sanitation worker close to retirement was found decapitated inside his girlfriend’s Staten Island home Monday, police said. The woman’s 19-year-old son was taken into custody, according to New York Post report. The teen suspect, who has a history of mental health problems, was arrested at the scene but has not been charged. (Representative image)(Pexel)

Officers arrived at the Cary Avenue home in West Brighton around 4:20 p.m. after a 911 call about a stabbing. They discovered the 45-year-old man dead with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck, police said.

Victim’s head had been severed

Sources said the victim’s head had been severed and a knife remained in his neck. The teen suspect, who has a history of mental health problems, was arrested at the scene but has not been charged.

The teen allegedly told his younger sister he had “done something bad,” sources said. She followed blood trails through the home and found the victim decapitated in the bathroom tub.

Police said the killing appeared domestic. The family had previous reports of domestic incidents.

Friends identified the victim as a longtime sanitation worker who had been on disability for vision loss. “This didn’t deserve to happen to him. He was just about to retire and live his life as best as he could,” said Donna Ortiz, a friend.

Her husband Louis Ortiz added, “He was easy-going, man. He was a good person. He’d take his shirt off his back and give it to you if you needed it.”

Louis said the victim had recently asked for help buying a truck for his girlfriend and described him as “the nicest guy in the world.”

The couple had been together for nearly six years

The couple had been together for nearly six years and often clashed over the children, friends said.

Louis said the teen had “mental health issues” but was usually “sweet as pie.” His wife Donna, a medical worker, said the tragedy showed how the city fails to treat mental health problems. “He’d be alive right now if the city dealt with mental health,” she said.

Neighbor Mariano Castro, 36, said he was shocked. “I never saw them fighting each other, so that’s completely crazy,” he said.

An investigation is ongoing.