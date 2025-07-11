Sleeping less than 6 hours? Doctor shares serious impact on your eyes, including dryness, dark circles and blurry vision

Sleep is not just a process to make your body rest; it is as important for your eyes. While most people understand that getting enough sleep helps them feel fresh and focused, in contrast, many don’t realise how lack of sleep can directly affect their health, especially their eyes. If you regularly sleep less than 6 hours, you may be at risk for various eye issues. Lack of sleep poses serious risks to eye health, experts warn. (Pexels.)

Dr. Vinay Prasad, Senior Consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, shared with HT Lifestyle what really happens to your eyes when you don’t get enough sleep. (Also read: Eye surgeon shares how long hours in air conditioning can lead to dry eyes, blurred vision and increased infection risk )

1. Dry and irritated eyes

When you don’t get enough sleep regularly, your eyes don’t produce enough tears that keep your eyes moist, comfortable and clean. Without enough moisture, your eyes can become dry, red and itchy, which can later on cause severe eye problems. You may also feel a burning sensation or think there’s something stuck in your eye for 24 hours.

Staring at screens for too long puts a lot of pressure on your eyes, causing strain, dryness and fatigue. (Shutterstock)

2. Twitching eyes (Myokymia)

Have you ever felt a sudden twitch in your eyelid? This is one of the most common symptoms of myokymia, and it can happen more often when you have tired eyes. It’s not dangerous, but it is not normal. Eye twitching is usually caused by fatigue, stress and lack of sleep.

3. Dark circles and puffy eyes

One of the most relevant signs of poor sleep is dark circles and puffy eyes. This only happens when you don’t sleep well, and then your blood vessels under the eyes react, making the area look darker. Insomniacs usually have puffy eyes that are immediately visible, causing fluid to build in their eye and making them look swollen and tired.

Insufficient rest leads to reduced tear production, heightening the risk of infections. (freepik )

4. Blurry vision and trouble focusing

Your eyes need relaxation after long working hours, and a good sleep routine maintains the wellness of your eyes. Without enough sleep, your eyes have difficulty focusing on any object and have a clear vision. You can also face blurry vision when you stare at the screen or try to read, as your eye muscles are not relaxed.

5. Increased risk of eye infections

Eye water that contains salts, lipids, and proteins is helpful in protecting your eyes from external enzymes like bacteria and dust. If you don’t sleep enough, your eyes don’t produce enough tears, which means your eyes are more exposed to germs. This can increase the risk of causing drastic eye infections like conjunctivitis (pink eye).

6. Eye strain and sensitivity to light

Tired eyes are more sensitive to light and more likely to feel strained. When you are sleep-deprived, you may find it challenging to sit in a room with bright lights or watch phone screens or computer monitors. This results in regular headaches and eye strain in well-lit places.

Position screens below eye level and take breaks every 20 minutes to reduce strain.(Unsplash)

Solutions to keep your eyes healthy

To protect your eyes from the drastic effects of a poor sleep cycle, you can improve your sleep schedule and sleep for at least 8 hours.

Try reducing screen time before bed and follow the 20-20-20 rule that is every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Adapt peaceful habits like meditation or deep breathing that can improve sleep quality and reduce eye strain caused by fatigue and anxiety.

The experts recommend proper 7-8 hours of sleep every day for healthy habits. This gives your eyes enough rest and time to recover, heal and recharge to function on the next day.

Your eyes work hard all day, and sleeping less than 6 hours regularly can backfire on your overall health. Therefore, give your eyes the rest they need and a clear vision, resulting in a healthier lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.