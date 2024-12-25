NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 25, 2024

Fancy expanding your lexicon and decoding the interrelations between words, try The New York Times daily Connections! It is a simple typing game like word builders or any other word joining the game in which you have guessed which one connects the words. Below, I will present advice, tips, and tricks given by the best players that can help you to improve your gameplay. If you immerse yourself in a workout, get yourself into the situation and turn into a wordsmith professional in one go! So if you do not wish to leave your destiny to the throw of the dice, scroll down further and check the answers anytime you wish. The choice is all yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 23, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Brilliant work with this stunning 4×4 words puzzle whereby 16 words should be placed in groups of four words each, but they are linked. All these words are from literature and technology, geographical features and many others. Beware: Still, a few of the words may seem to be quite obvious to match up, but it is only one answer to all the sets. Yes, success will require active critical thinking assessment of available data as well as literally looking at obscure trends. Try your level best in this tricky game and solve all the problem-solving activities that have been given below and be a winner in this brain game!

NYT Connections Hints for December 25

Yellow: Astronomical Bodies

Green: Bowyers

Blue: She-Animals

Purple: Saturday Night Live Cast

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 22, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Celestial Objects

Green: Archers

Blue: Female Animals

Purple: “S.N.L.” Cast Members

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for December 25

Celestial Objects: Comet, Moon, Planet, Star

Archers: Cupid, Hawkeye, Robin Hood, Sagittarius

Female Animals: Jenny, Nanny, Queen, Vixen

“S.N.L.” Cast Members: Fey, Rudolph, Shannon, Strong