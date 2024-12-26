NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 26, 2024

Willing to extend your vocabulary list and learn how to move from one word to the other, the New York Times daily Connections are perfect for you. It is just a typing game like the word builders or any other word joining the game in which you have tried to guess which one joins the words. Further on, I will outline the pearls of wisdom and information that were kindly shared by different gamers that can be beneficial for better playing skills. If you dive into a workout, get yourself into the situation and become a wordsmith professional from scratch! Well, if you don’t like the idea of leaving your fate in the hands of luck, continue scrolling down and check the answers anytime that you want. The choice is all yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe.

How to Play NYT Connections

This stunning 4×4 words puzzle whereby 16 words should be placed in groups of four words each, but they are linked. All these words are from literature and technology, geographical features and many others. Beware: Still, a few of the words may seem to be quite obvious to match up, but it is only one answer to all the sets.

NYT Connections Hints for December 26

Yellow: In the ballpark of

Green: Woody Plant

Blue: Considerable

Purple: State acronyms

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: APPROXIMATELY

Green: TREES

Blue: SIZEABLE, AS AN AMOUNT

Purple: U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS, PER AP STYLE GUIDE

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for December 26

APPROXIMATELY: ABOUT, AROUND, LIKE, ROUGH

TREES: ELDER, PALM, PINE, SPRUCE

SIZEABLE, AS AN AMOUNT: HANDSOME, HEALTHY, RESPECTABLE, TIDY

U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS, PER AP STYLE GUIDE: ALA, ARK, MISS, ORE