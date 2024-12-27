NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 27, 2024

If you are ready to add to your vocabulary list and learn how to get from one word to the other, the New York Times daily Connections are your best bet. It is just a typing game like the word builders or any other word joining the game in which you have attempted that in which words are joined. In addition, further, in the text below, I will be providing pearls of information and advice which were given to me by various gamers that could be helpful for improving the gameplay. If you are starting a workout, get yourself into this situation, and become a wordsmith professional! Well, if you don’t like the goes of the roulette table, keep on reading down the page and refer to the answers whenever you wish. The choice is all yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for December 27

Yellow: Brunch Extras

Green: Presses Down

Blue: Horned creatures

Purple: Last name of some famous actors

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Breakfast Sides

Green: Pushes, As A Button

Blue: They Have A Horn

Purple: Oscar-Winning Actors

NYT Connections Today: Answer for December 27

Breakfast Sides: BACON, GRITS, HASH, TOAST

Pushes, As A Button: CLICKS, HITS, PRESSES, TAPS

They Have A Horn: AFRICA, BUGLER, CAR, UNICORN

Oscar-Winning Actors: BRIDGES, IRONS, PHOENIX, WASHINGTON