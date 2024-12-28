NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 28, 2024

These are the New York Times daily Connections if you want to add to your list and learn how to get from one word to the other. It is just a typing game like the word builders or any other word joining game in which you have tried which words are joined. Furthermore, in the text below, I will be sharing some pieces of wisdom and information which were told by the gamers and may be useful for enhancing the gameplay. If you are beginning any workout, put yourself into this position, and become a wordsmith professional! Well, if you do not like the goes of the roulette table, continue reading down the page and use the answers any time you want to. The choice is all yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 27, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for December 28

Yellow: Piece of cake

Green: Greek mythology related

Blue: Can to kick down the road

Purple: Opening with possessive words

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for December 26, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: "NOTHING TO IT!"

Green: OBJECTS FROM GREEK MYTH

Blue: PROVERBIAL THINGS TO KICK

Purple: STARTING WITH POSSESSIVE PRONOUNS

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for December 28

"NOTHING TO IT!": EASY, NO SWEAT, PIECE OF CAKE, SURE THING

OBJECTS FROM GREEK MYTH: AEGIS, APPLE OF DISCORD, GOLDEN FLEECE, PANDORA'S BOX

PROVERBIAL THINGS TO KICK: CAN, HABIT, HORNETS' NEST, TIRES

STARTING WITH POSSESSIVE PRONOUNS: HERSHEY, HISTAMINE, ITSY, MINEFIELD