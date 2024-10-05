NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 05, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Times' 'Connections' for today - October 05, 2024.
Ready to test your word skills? Dive into Connections, the daily word puzzle from The New York Times! Similar to Wordle, this engaging game challenges you to find links between words. To help you conquer today’s puzzle, we’ve put together some handy hints and strategies. Think you can solve it? If you're eager to see the answers, feel free to scroll down.
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is a delightful daily word puzzle crafted by The New York Times. In this engaging game, players are presented with a tantalizing mix of 16 words and tasked with uncovering the hidden connections between them. Your mission? Group the words into four sets of four, with each set linked by a common theme or clever connection.
This playful challenge is perfect for flexing your vocabulary muscles and sharpening your problem-solving prowess. It’s a fantastic way to kick off your day and give your brain a fun workout!
How to Play NYT Connections
ou can enjoy NYT Connections on The New York Times website or through their app. Each day features a grid of 16 words, and your challenge is to categorize them into four groups of four, each linked by a shared theme. For instance, you might end up with groups like four types of fruit, four cities, or four famous figures.
NYT Connections hints for October 05
Yellow group — Techniques for carving a steak
Green group — Varieties of undergarments
Blue group — Operations occur at a dentist visit
Purple Group — Brands that undergo genericisation
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow group — Steak Cuts
Green: Kinds of Underwear
Blue: Involved in a Dentist Visit
Purple: Brands That Have Become Generic Terms
NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 5
Yellow group — FILET, HANGER, SKIRT, T-BONE
Kinds of Underwear: BIKINI, G-STRING, HIPSTER, THONG
Involved in a Dentist Visit: DRILL, SINK, TOOTHBRUSH, X-RAY
Brands That Have Become Generic Terms: CHAPSTICK, JACUZZI, Q-TIP, XEROX