NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 03, 2024

ByAditi Srivastava
Oct 03, 2024 11:41 AM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - October 03, 2024

Want to improve your vocabulary? Try Connections, a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. It's like Wordle and other word games where you find hidden connections between words. To help you solve today's puzzle, we've put together some tips and tricks. See if you can beat the puzzle! Or, if you'd rather just see the answers, you can scroll down.

Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)
Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle game created by The New York Times. It's a fun and challenging way to test your vocabulary and problem-solving skills. Connections offer three difficulty levels: Easy, Medium, and Hard. Select the level that best suits your skills. A great way to improve your vocabulary, challenge your mind, and have fun. It's a popular game among word enthusiasts and offers a satisfying gaming experience.

How to Play NYT Connections

The game presents you with a grid of words. Your goal is to identify the hidden connections between these words. You might need to consider synonyms, antonyms, word families, or others. Use your vocabulary and problem-solving skills to find the correct connections. The game provides hints to assist you if you get stuck. It also allows you to track your daily streak and overall progress. Compete with friends or other players to see who can solve the most puzzles.

NYT Connections hints for 3rd October

Yellow Group: Quench your thirst

Green Group: Energy source

Blue Group: Collection

Purple Group: Beneficial bugs

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group : beverages

Green group : care for a plant

Blue group : item sold in pairs

Purple group : bugs plus starting letter

NYT Connections Today: Answer for 3rd October

Yellow group: beverages (JUICE, MILK, PUNCH, SODA)

Green group: care for a plant (FERTILIZE, POT, PRUNE, WATER)

Blue group: item sold in pairs (BOOKEND, EARBUD, SKI, SOCK)

Purple group: bugs plus starting letter (BLOUSE, PANT, SMITE, STICK)

