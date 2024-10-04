NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 04, 2024

NYT Connections October 4 hints and answers: Looking to enhance your vocabulary? Give Connections a go, a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. Similar to Wordle and other word games, you'll discover hidden connections between words. To assist you with today’s challenge, we’ve compiled some helpful tips and tricks. Can you outsmart the puzzle? If you prefer to skip ahead to the answers, feel free to scroll down! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle game created by The New York Times. Players are presented with a set of words and must find connections or relationships between them. In NYT Connections, you'll typically have 16 words to group into four sets of four, each set sharing a common theme or connection.

The game is designed to challenge your vocabulary and problem-solving skills. It's a great way to start your day and exercise your brain.

How to Play NYT Connections

You can find NYT Connections on The New York Times website or app. Each day, you'll be presented with a grid of 16 words. Your goal is to group these words into four sets of four, based on a common theme or relationship. For example, a set might consist of four fruits, four cities, or four famous people.

Tips: Look for obvious relationships first, like sets of animals or countries. Sometimes, the connection lies in the root words or prefixes of the words.

NYT Connections hints for October 04

Yellow group — space

Green group — a little

Blue group — Mickey's companions?

Purple Group — What date?

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — concavity

Green group — small amount

Blue group — Disney characters

Purple group — ____ date

NYT Connections Today: Answer for 4th October

Yellow group — concavity (DENT, DIMPLE, DING, DIVOT)

Green group — small amount (DAB, DASH, DOLLOP, DROP)

Blue group — Disney characters (DAISY, DALE, DOC, DORY)

Purple group — ____ date (DELIVERY, DINNER, DREAM, DUE)