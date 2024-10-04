NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 04, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - October 04, 2024
NYT Connections October 4 hints and answers: Looking to enhance your vocabulary? Give Connections a go, a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. Similar to Wordle and other word games, you'll discover hidden connections between words. To assist you with today’s challenge, we’ve compiled some helpful tips and tricks. Can you outsmart the puzzle? If you prefer to skip ahead to the answers, feel free to scroll down!
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle game created by The New York Times. Players are presented with a set of words and must find connections or relationships between them. In NYT Connections, you'll typically have 16 words to group into four sets of four, each set sharing a common theme or connection.
The game is designed to challenge your vocabulary and problem-solving skills. It's a great way to start your day and exercise your brain.
How to Play NYT Connections
You can find NYT Connections on The New York Times website or app. Each day, you'll be presented with a grid of 16 words. Your goal is to group these words into four sets of four, based on a common theme or relationship. For example, a set might consist of four fruits, four cities, or four famous people.
Tips: Look for obvious relationships first, like sets of animals or countries. Sometimes, the connection lies in the root words or prefixes of the words.
NYT Connections hints for October 04
Yellow group — space
Green group — a little
Blue group — Mickey's companions?
Purple Group — What date?
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow group — concavity
Green group — small amount
Blue group — Disney characters
Purple group — ____ date
NYT Connections Today: Answer for 4th October
Yellow group — concavity (DENT, DIMPLE, DING, DIVOT)
Green group — small amount (DAB, DASH, DOLLOP, DROP)
Blue group — Disney characters (DAISY, DALE, DOC, DORY)
Purple group — ____ date (DELIVERY, DINNER, DREAM, DUE)
