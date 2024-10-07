NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 07, 2024

Are you prepared to put your vocabulary to the test? Check out Connections, the daily word puzzle from The New York Times! Like Wordle, this fun game invites you to discover relationships between words. To assist you in tackling today’s challenge, we’ve compiled some useful tips and strategies. Think you can crack it? If you're ready for the answers, just scroll down! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle designed by The New York Times that challenges players to uncover links among a collection of words. In this engaging game, you'll receive 16 words and must categorize them into four groups of four, with each group sharing a common theme or relationship. It’s a fun way to test your word skills and think creatively!

The game is designed to challenge your vocabulary and problem-solving skills. It's a great way to start your day and exercise your brain.

How to Play NYT Connections

You can enjoy NYT Connections on The New York Times website or app. Every day, you'll be greeted with a grid of 16 words, and your task is to organize them into four groups of four, each connected by a common theme. For instance, you might find a set featuring fruits, cities, or well-known personalities. Here is a pro tip-- start by spotting the more obvious connections, such as groups of animals or countries. Sometimes, the links can be found in shared roots or prefixes of the words. Happy puzzling!

NYT Connections hints for October 07

Yellow group: Similar-sounding names

Green group: Spatial ecosystems

Blue group: Words to describe events of the past

Purple group: Word puns

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Rhymes

Green: Natural Features

Blue: Past Tense Verbs

Purple: Palindromes

NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 07

Rhymes: DARREN, KAREN, SHARON, AARON

Natural Features: DALE, BROOK, SAVANNA, CLIFF

Past Tense Verbs: DREW, ROSE, WILL, MAY

Palindromes: EVE, HANNAH, OTTO, NATAN