NYT Strands: Hints and answers for February 25, 2025

Less than a year ago, a new NYT word game joined the pre-existing roster of fun offered by Wordle, Connections and Mini Crossword. The New York Times’ Strands is bursting with daily themes, dubbed “spangrams” for players to discover. A brand-new chapter for the engaging and addicting game is out as of Tuesday, February 25. If you’re on the lookout for clues and help on how to decipher Tuesday’s Strands #359, we’ll help you out with this quick crash course. Did you try your hand at today's new NYT word game, the Strands puzzle?(The New York Times)

As always, highlighted in yellow, the “spangram” defines the puzzle’s theme. Although we’re well past Valentine’s Day fever, the latest edition of the word game turns the page back to vibe with the day of love, often celebrated with chocolatey delights by your side.

Also read | NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 25, 2025

Today’s Strands hints

The theme for the February 25 Strands #359 is: “Life is like a box of chocolates.”

Now, all you have to do is find words that would fit the theme. Even discovering non-themed words can help you in the long run with hints. Finding three non-theme words of four letters or more will compel Strands to reveal a hint.

A point to note for new gamers: The spangram extends from one end of the board to the other. It can also be two words. Plus, themed words (in blue), when found, will completely fill the board without overlapping each other.

Today’s word puzzle will have you struggling to find seven theme words, including the spangram.

Although non-theme words like MALT, LURE, GONE, MALE, FEET, TONE, REAL, FART, LUNG, RUIN and more can help you out, you need to ultimately search the focus words.

NYT Strands spangram answer

Tuesday’s spangram answer is FILLINGS, which runs vertically, i.e. from top to bottom, on the puzzle board. (Hint: There’s only one F in the top row.)

Also read | Wordle 1347 hints and answer for February 25, 2025

NYT Strands answers for February 25, 2025

Other than the spangram, there are six words in the mix that align with today’s theme of “Life is like a box of chocolates.”

They are: CARAMEL, ALMONDS, NOUGAT, TRUFFLE, LIQUEUR, TOFFEE

(Hint: The first two are on the top, the next two around the mid-section and the last two at around the bottom area.)