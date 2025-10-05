Bhubaneswar, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy will participate in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados, along with other Indian delegates, an official said. Odisha Assembly Speaker to attend 68th CPC in Barbados

The CPC is the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association . It is the largest annual gathering of Commonwealth Parliamentarians, who come together to discuss global parliamentary and political issues.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead the Indian delegation including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, MPs, Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and secretaries from 22 states, said Padhy who will leave the state later in the day.

The CPA comprises 56 member countries, with India being one of the largest nations, she said.

Padhy said she will also attend the 9th Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference in Barbados.

The 9th CWP meet will take place from 7 to 8 October 2025 in the margins of the CPC to be held from 5 to 12 October, officials said.

The Odisha Assembly Speaker would address various sessions including a workshop on Good Practices and Strategies to Realising Gender-Sensitive Parliaments across the Commonwealth at the CPC.

After attending the Conference, Padhy will go on a study tour to London from October 12 to 14. During this period, she will engage with the Odia diaspora in London, discussing the conference outcomes and various pertinent issues.

Representing the Ranpur constituency, she expressed her intent to visit the British Museum to view the bamboo stick used by freedom fighters Raghunath Mohabty and Dibakar Parida to kill British officer Major Bazalgette.

On October 14, she will reach Zurich, Switzerland, and remain there until October 16, interacting with officials from the Indian High Commission and the local Odia community to exchange views on the conference themes.

From October 16 to 18, the Speaker will be in Paris. She is scheduled to return to Odisha on October 19, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.