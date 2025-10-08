Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Ogden ‘active incident’: Several schools near Ben Lomond High School on lockdown; 'please avoid the area'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Oct 08, 2025 03:09 am IST

Several schools in the Ogden, Utah area were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following reports of an “active incident” at Ben Lomond High School.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Ogden Police wrote, “We are aware of an active incident in the area near Ben Lomond High School. Several nearby schools are on lockdown as a precaution. First responders are on scene.”

“Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to work safely and efficiently. The Ogden School District will share updates with parents and families. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation."

While some unverified social media posts have suggested a possible shooting or active shooter situation, police have not confirmed those claims. The nature of the incident remains unclear at this time.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
