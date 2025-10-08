Ogden ‘active incident’: Several schools near Ben Lomond High School on lockdown; 'please avoid the area'

Several schools in the Ogden, Utah area were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following reports of an “active incident” at Ben Lomond High School. Several schools in the Ogden, Utah area were placed on lockdown.(Pixabay/Representative)

In a statement posted to Facebook, Ogden Police wrote, “We are aware of an active incident in the area near Ben Lomond High School. Several nearby schools are on lockdown as a precaution. First responders are on scene.”

“Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to work safely and efficiently. The Ogden School District will share updates with parents and families. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation."

While some unverified social media posts have suggested a possible shooting or active shooter situation, police have not confirmed those claims. The nature of the incident remains unclear at this time.