Okemos High School threat: Why campus is placed on lockdown today - All we know

Okemos High School was placed on a preventative lockdown on May 29 after receiving a call about a possible threat, according to Superintendent John Hood. In a message to families, he emphasized that the lockdown was a precautionary measure and that authorities were actively investigating the situation. Following a call regarding a possible threat, Okemos High School was placed on a preventative lockdown on May 29.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Large police presence at Okemos High School

Following a threat call and immediate lockdown, Hood revealed, "Meridian Township police and other first responders are on the scene, and they have reported no signs of threat activity." He also assured that “All students are currently safe.”

The Superintendent asked the students' families to "not respond to the high school at this time. We will continue to communicate as we know more about the situation.”

Hood stated that Bennett Woods Elementary School was put into “secure mode” as a precautionary step, while all other schools continued to operate as usual.

Lockdown uplifted

According to WLNS, the police were dispatched to the high school at 10:15 a.m. The police said that when they reached, the school staff had placed the institute under lockdown while the officers searched the grounds. They also revelaed that they did not find anything related to or could be considered as threat and called it a hoax.

Superintendent Hood shared the update that the classes have been resumed for the rest of the day and will go as per the schedule.