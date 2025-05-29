Dr. Abraham Verghese's family: All on Harvard commencement speaker's wife Sylvia and kids

Dr. Abraham Verghese, renowned author, Stanford professor, and infectious disease expert, will deliver the principal address at Harvard’s 374th Commencement today, May 29. Celebrated for his contributions to medicine and literature alike, Dr. Verghese will address graduates, faculty, and families gathered on the occasion. Dr. Abraham Verghese, an accomplished author and infectious disease specialist, will address graduates at Harvard’s Commencement today.(@abraham.verghese.official/Instagram)

Who is Dr. Abraham Verghese married to?

Verghese’s married twice, and his first wife’s name was Ranjani. His first marriage was semi-arranged. However, over the years, especially while they lived in Johnson City, Tennessee, where Verghese was busy treating AIDS patients, their marriage started to deteriorate. It eventually resulted in a divorce.

He is currently married to Sylvia Verghese, who is a nurse by profession and an accomplished individual. She has been Verghese’s support throughout the years.

About Abraham Verghese’s children

Verghese has three children in total from his two marriages. From his first marriage to Ranjani, he welcomed two sons. There is little information available about the two brothers. He shares another son from his second marriage with Sylvia. His youngest son’s name is Tristan.

Verghese recently shared on his Instagram that his youngest graduated with a law degree. He shared a picture of his son in a graduation hat and gown.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Back to Iowa City, to my alma mater (MFA ‘91) to watch my son Tristan get his law degree. Got an in-house counsel now!”