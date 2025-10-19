Oklahoma State University shooting: 3 people injured at a residential hall on campus, active shooter reported

A shooting at a residence hall of Oklahoma State University on Sunday morning left three people wounded, said police. Several individuals were injured in a shooting at Oklahoma State University's Carreker East residence hall early Sunday.(Unsplash)

After shooting victims notified the incident, police arrived at the Carreker East residence hall on McElroy Road and North Lincoln Street at approximately 3:40 a.m.

“At approximately 3:40 a.m., the OSU Police Department responded to Carreker East residential hall after shooting victims reported the incident,” the official OSU Police and Safety account wrote on X.

Oklahoma State University shooting: What we know about victims

The victims include at least one OSU student. The victims were rushed to hospitals at Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Police have advised public to stay away from the area in Carreker East. However, there is no ongoing threat to the campus.

“If you have any information, please contact the OSU Police Department at 405-744-6523. You can also live chat with dispatchers using the Rave Guardian app. Rave Guardian provides the option for you to remain anonymous when submitting tips,” police said.

“Initial reports indicate a large, private party occurred at an off-campus location. After the gathering disbanded, some attendees returned to Carreker East where the shooting occurred,” the statement concluded.

Oklahoma State University shooting: Is suspect identified?

There is currently no information available regarding the suspect, the reason behind the shooting, or the number of shots fired.