Oliver Tree net worth: How much money the Miss You singer made before his death?

Oliver Tree was a multifaceted personality, recognized as a singer, comedian, and Internet celebrity, particularly noted for his distinctive bowl cut. Tragically, Tree, 32, lost his life in a helicopter accident in Brazil on June 14, 2026.

Oliver Tree, a California-born singer and internet celebrity, died in a tragic helicopter crash on June 14, 2026.(Oliver Tree/ Instagram)

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Tree, a California-born singer-songwriter, lost his demise when two helicopters collided in the southwest region of Rio de Janeiro, resulting in the deaths of Tree and five others, CNN Brazil reported. At the time of his passing, Tree had garnered millions of followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Additionally, YouTuber Gaspi was also a victim of this unfortunate incident.

Some fans speculate that Tree's music video for the song Flowers ominously foreshadowed his untimely death.

Also Read: Oliver Tree made stunning revelation weeks before fatal helicopter crash: 'My family, no one's going to get…'

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{{^usCountry}} What was his net worth at the time of his passing? How much was Tree valued at? Oliver Tree's net worth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What was his net worth at the time of his passing? How much was Tree valued at? Oliver Tree's net worth {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Celebrity Net Worth assesses that Tree was affluent at the time of his passing, with his latest net worth estimated at $4 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celebrity Net Worth assesses that Tree was affluent at the time of his passing, with his latest net worth estimated at $4 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Oliver Tree was an American singer-songwriter, record producer, filmmaker, and internet personality who had a net worth of $4 million," the site reported. "Oliver Tree was best known for his eccentric visual style, bowl-cut haircut, oversized clothes, absurdist comedy, and viral songs." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Oliver Tree was an American singer-songwriter, record producer, filmmaker, and internet personality who had a net worth of $4 million," the site reported. "Oliver Tree was best known for his eccentric visual style, bowl-cut haircut, oversized clothes, absurdist comedy, and viral songs." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tree gained significant recognition in 2016 when his collaboration with Whethan on When I'm Down introduced him to a broader audience. Tree subsequently signed with Atlantic Records and cultivated one of the most unique personas in alternative pop, merging electronic music, rock, hip-hop, comedy, stunt work, and internet culture into an unpredictable package, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Oliver Tree's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tree gained significant recognition in 2016 when his collaboration with Whethan on When I'm Down introduced him to a broader audience. Tree subsequently signed with Atlantic Records and cultivated one of the most unique personas in alternative pop, merging electronic music, rock, hip-hop, comedy, stunt work, and internet culture into an unpredictable package, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Oliver Tree's career {{/usCountry}}

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Tree began his career by producing dubstep and performing in the San Francisco Bay Area, as noted by Variety. He amassed over 15 million followers on TikTok alone. At the time of his passing, Tree was in the midst of his headlining world tour for his fourth studio album, Variety further stated.

In a 2022 appearance on a Logan Paul podcast, Tree mentioned that he had been living out of a suitcase for approximately five years. He expressed that this lifestyle made it challenging for him to maintain a romantic relationship, as he no longer had a permanent residence.

Tree, boasting over 2 million followers on Instagram, populated his account with various skits.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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