Oliver Tree’s ‘two ugliest guys on the internet’ photo with KSI resurfaces after singer’s death at 32

A photo shared by Oliver Tree in January 2023 has resurfaced after news of his death shocked fans around the world. On January 21, 2023, Oliver Tree posted a picture of himself standing beside KSI and jokingly called them “the two ugliest guys on the internet.” The post was used to announce their upcoming song Voices, which arrived six days later. The image has gained fresh attention after KSI paid an emotional tribute to his friend following reports of Oliver Tree’s death at age 32.

Oliver Tree and KSI joked about being “the two ugliest guys on the internet”

Oliver Tree photo with KSI (Oliver Tree/X)

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The photo was posted by Oliver Tree on X ahead of the release of Voices, a collaboration between the two artists that came out on January 27, 2023. Along with the picture, Tree jokingly referred to himself and KSI as “the two ugliest guys on the internet” while promoting the song.

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{{^usCountry}} Because Oliver Tree and KSI were already known for their unusual sense of humor, the post fit perfectly with their personalities. The photo became one of the most talked-about promotional moments for Voices, giving fans an early look at the chemistry that would later make their collaboration stand out. Looking back now, the image serves as a reminder of the friendship they shared both on and off screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because Oliver Tree and KSI were already known for their unusual sense of humor, the post fit perfectly with their personalities. The photo became one of the most talked-about promotional moments for Voices, giving fans an early look at the chemistry that would later make their collaboration stand out. Looking back now, the image serves as a reminder of the friendship they shared both on and off screen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Voices was a pop-focused song centered on heartbreak and inner struggles after a breakup. The track also came with a music video directed by Oliver Tree. During promotion, Tree jokingly described it as the “worst music video of all time.” The video featured exaggerated hairstyles, computer-generated tears, comedy scenes, and appearances from creators including Chunkz. KSI remembers Oliver Tree after years of friendship through Voices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voices was a pop-focused song centered on heartbreak and inner struggles after a breakup. The track also came with a music video directed by Oliver Tree. During promotion, Tree jokingly described it as the “worst music video of all time.” The video featured exaggerated hairstyles, computer-generated tears, comedy scenes, and appearances from creators including Chunkz. KSI remembers Oliver Tree after years of friendship through Voices {{/usCountry}}

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The friendship between Oliver Tree, whose full name and KSI grew during the making of Voices. KSI previously explained that they first connected through a heavy metal project called Headbangers Anonymous, where he was impressed by Tree’s drumming skills. Their partnership became known for its humor. Both artists regularly teased each other in promotional videos and social media posts. KSI once jokingly said he “actually hate him lol” while promoting the song, showing the playful bond they had built.

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On June 14, 2026, KSI shared a heartfelt message after reports emerged that Oliver Tree had died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Can’t believe I’m actually having to type this. You’re 32 man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make. You’re a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn’t feel real. Genuinely feel sick. I love you bro ❤️”

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The tribute brought renewed attention to the 2023 photo, with many fans revisiting one of the most memorable moments from their friendship.

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