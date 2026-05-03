Olivia Henderson: 5 things on DoorDash driver who filmed naked man and claimed to be victim
A former DoorDash driver in New York, Olivia Henderson, faces legal charges after filming a customer without consent during a delivery.
A former DoorDash driver in New York is facing a legal case that has drawn attention after a viral TikTok video led to criminal charges. The incident involves allegations of filming a customer inside his home without consent.
Olivia Henderson, 23, was indicted by an Oswego County Grand Jury and appeared in court on May 1. She has pleaded not guilty through her attorney, and the case is expected to continue in the coming weeks.
Authorities say the matter stems from a video recorded during a delivery, which quickly circulated online. Here are five key things to know about the case:
1. Indicted after grand jury review
Henderson has been formally indicted following a grand jury review, allowing the charges against her to move forward in court. She had previously appeared in court in December, where footage of her appearance also went viral.
2. Video allegedly filmed through customer’s door
According to reports, the case centres on a TikTok video allegedly recorded through a customer’s front door. The footage reportedly shows a man lying on his couch without pants, inside his home.
The video was later shared publicly and viewed by thousands, bringing the incident into the spotlight.{{/usCountry}}
The video was later shared publicly and viewed by thousands, bringing the incident into the spotlight.{{/usCountry}}
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3. Accused of violating privacy{{/usCountry}}
3. Accused of violating privacy{{/usCountry}}
Court documents cited by NewsChannel 9 allege Henderson recorded “intimate parts” of the individual at a time when he had a “reasonable expectation of privacy,” without his knowledge or consent. Investigators say the act effectively degraded the individual by exposing him online.
4. Filed complaint but was later arrested
Henderson had initially filed a police report claiming the incident amounted to sexual harassment toward her. However, authorities instead arrested her, alleging wrongdoing in recording and sharing the video.
She has denied the charges and remains out of custody as the legal process continues.
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5. Next hearing scheduled in June
Henderson did not respond to reporters outside the courtroom following her latest appearance. She is scheduled to return to court in June, when the case is set to proceed further.
As proceedings continue, it is likely to remain under public and legal scrutiny.