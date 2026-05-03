Olivia Henderson: 5 things on DoorDash driver who filmed naked man and claimed to be victim

A former DoorDash driver in New York is facing a legal case that has drawn attention after a viral TikTok video led to criminal charges. The incident involves allegations of filming a customer inside his home without consent.

Authorities say the matter stems from a video recorded during a delivery.(Unsplash/ Representational)

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Olivia Henderson, 23, was indicted by an Oswego County Grand Jury and appeared in court on May 1. She has pleaded not guilty through her attorney, and the case is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Authorities say the matter stems from a video recorded during a delivery, which quickly circulated online. Here are five key things to know about the case:

1. Indicted after grand jury review

Henderson has been formally indicted following a grand jury review, allowing the charges against her to move forward in court. She had previously appeared in court in December, where footage of her appearance also went viral.

2. Video allegedly filmed through customer’s door

According to reports, the case centres on a TikTok video allegedly recorded through a customer’s front door. The footage reportedly shows a man lying on his couch without pants, inside his home.

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{{^usCountry}} The video was later shared publicly and viewed by thousands, bringing the incident into the spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was later shared publicly and viewed by thousands, bringing the incident into the spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Accused of violating privacy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Accused of violating privacy {{/usCountry}}

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Court documents cited by NewsChannel 9 allege Henderson recorded “intimate parts” of the individual at a time when he had a “reasonable expectation of privacy,” without his knowledge or consent. Investigators say the act effectively degraded the individual by exposing him online.

4. Filed complaint but was later arrested

Henderson had initially filed a police report claiming the incident amounted to sexual harassment toward her. However, authorities instead arrested her, alleging wrongdoing in recording and sharing the video.

She has denied the charges and remains out of custody as the legal process continues.

Also Read: Who is Richard Pulley? GoFundMe for 78-year-old Tennessee DoorDash driver raises $900K

5. Next hearing scheduled in June

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Henderson did not respond to reporters outside the courtroom following her latest appearance. She is scheduled to return to court in June, when the case is set to proceed further.

As proceedings continue, it is likely to remain under public and legal scrutiny.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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