Three officers hurt in Omaha shooting at QuikTrip; first details on suspect

A shooting took place at a QuikTrip convenience store in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday, leaving three officers injured. The suspect is dead, as per authorities. Press gathered after shooting in Omaha.(X/@OmahaPolice)

The incident took place at the QuikTrip near 32nd and L streets around 2:25 pm. “OPD is investigating an officer involved incident near the QT at 32nd and L Street. Avoid the area due to a large police presence, and consider alternate routes if in the area. Additional information regarding media staging forthcoming,” Omaha Police Department said on social media.

Further, they noted “Three officers are injured and taken to local hospital. Non-life threatening injuries. Suspect in incident is deceased.”

They also issued a traffic advisory noting that L Street was closed between 30th and 33rd street and suggested alternate routes. “Alternate routes east/west in the area include Q Street, F Street, and Ed Babe Gomez Ave, and north/south suggested routes include Highway 75 or 36th Street,” authorities said.

What to know about the shooting

Omaha police chief Todd Schmaderer shared that officers had gotten a license plate of the suspect involved in a shooting at a grocery store earlier in the day. The incident took place outside Phil's Cash Saver near N 31st Avenue and Ames Avenue, authorities had said, as per KETV.

The suspect had reportedly come up and shot the victim when they were loading groceries onto the vehicle. The victim's condition was critical, the publication added.

When detectives managed to track down this suspect's vehicle to the QuikTrip, the suspect allegedly came out of the bathroom and began to shoot, as per the police chief. While two officers were hit by gunfire, the third was hit by a shrapnel.

Witnesses also told the publication that they'd heard gunfire at the time of the shooting. The identity of the suspect has not yet been revealed.

However, the police chief shared it was a Hispanic male in their 20s. He later said the suspect appeared to be in his late 20s, possibly 29. The police chief added that the investigation is ongoing.