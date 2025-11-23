On Russia-Ukraine, Trump explains why he ‘inherited’ a war that ‘should have never happened’

As top US and Ukrainian representatives met in Geneva for discussions on a proposal to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a halt, US President Donald Trump once again accused Ukraine of lacking “gratitude” for Washington’s efforts related to the war. In a Truth Social post, Trump also explained why he “inherited” a war that “should have never happened”. Trump claimed that there was no mention of a possible war during his first term in office.(REUTERS)

He said, “UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA.”

Trump on ‘inheriting’ Russia-Ukraine war

The US President said that the conflict began during the “Sleepy Joe Biden Administration” (referring to former US President Joe Biden’s administration), which was before he took office for his second term.

He claimed that if the 2020 presidential elections in the United States were not “rigged & stolen”, there would not have been a war between the two countries.

“It began long before I took office for a Second Term, during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, and has only gotten worse. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED & STOLEN, the only thing the Radical Left Democrats are good at doing, there would be no Ukraine/Russia War, as there wasn’t, not even a mention, during my first Term in Office.”

Trump claimed that there was no mention of a possible war during his first term in office and Russian President Vladimir Putin only saw a “chance” to attack Ukraine during the “Sleepy Joe” administration.

“Putin would never have attacked! It was only when he saw Sleepy Joe in action that he said, ‘Now is my chance!’ The rest is history, and so it continues. I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE SO NEEDLESSLY DIED.”

Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Top European and Ukrainian envoys met in Geneva on Sunday before holding talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Trump’s proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak, wrote on social media that they held their first meeting with the national security advisers from the UK, France and Germany.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was waiting to see how the talks would conclude. “A positive result is needed for all of us,” he said.

Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to accept his controversial plan to end the nearly four year conflict, but according to AFP, Kyiv is pushing for changes to a draft that includes several of Russia’s tough demands.

According to the report, Trump’s 28 point plan would require Ukraine to give up territory, reduce its army and promise never to join NATO.