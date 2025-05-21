OnlyFans star Annie Knight’s wild sex challenge gets her hospitalized: ‘I guess 583 guys in a day isn’t that good for…’

OnlyFans creator and Australian adult film star Annie Knight has been hospitalized following a marathon sex challenge in which she claimed to have slept with 583 men in just six hours. Speaking to Us Weekly, Knight revealed she sought medical attention after experiencing bleeding and complications that required further testing, shortly after completing the controversial event on Sunday, May 18. OnlyFans star Annie Knight was hospitalized after sleeping with 583 men in six hours.(@anniekknight/Instagram)

OnlyFans creator shares health update on social media

Knight, who suffers from endometriosis, shared with the media outlet, “I'm not doing very well, I've been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut,” insisting that she is not sure if the reason for bleeding was because of the challenge or her condition.

She also shared a health update with her followers on Instagram. Along with a picture of herself in a blue hospital gown, she wrote, “I guess 583 guys in a day isn't that good for your body,” in an Instagram story.

Despite being hospitalised after the challenge, Knight shared that she was “shocked by how easy” the challenge was. The 28-year-old shattered her previous record of 24 men in a single day, surpassing the halfway point of her ambitious goal to sleep with 1,000 men in 2025. The event, which garnered 2,000 registrations, required all participants to wear customized branded condoms and bright pink balaclavas to maintain anonymity. She had initially expected only 200 attendees but was "absolutely shocked" when over 500 showed up to participate, as reported by The Mirror US.

OnlyFans creator unfazed by criticism over her profession

Knight is unbothered by people’s criticism about the nature of her work. She explained, “People seem to, like, get so uptight about it. At the end of the day, these men just want to have sex. God forbid, a man has sex. And I'm providing a service for free.” The creator who is based in Queensland’s Gold Coast, added, “It really upsets me when I see people coming after the guys and being so mean about the guys that showed up, because I feel quite protective of them, and so when I see all these negative comments toward them, it really, like, upsets me."

Fellow OnlyFans creators Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips have also taken on the challenge of sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day. Bonnie surpassed the milestone in January, claiming to have slept with 1,057 men within 24 hours, while Lily reached 101 men in her own attempt.