Footage circulating on social media appeared to show flames inside a True Religion store. A TikTok user identified as SmokingRaysBackyardBBQ capturedthe incident from inside the mall.

The Ontario Police Department confirmed around midday that emergency crews had already brought the blaze under control. “The fire was extinguished,” police said, while adding that the mall “will be closed until further notice” as investigations continue.

Authorities shut down the Ontario Mills shopping mall on Friday following a reported fire inside the complex, prompting officials to clear the area and urge the public to stay away. Videos of the fire inside a True Religion store emerged. Mall-goers could be seen rushing in panic as fire officials handled the scene.

What caused the fire? First details on suspect Officials have not yet confirmed whether anyone has been taken into custody or if additional fires were reported elsewhere in the property. By early afternoon, details remained limited, with police noting that more information would be shared in an upcoming news release.

South California man charged for warehouse fire Meanwhile, fderal authorities have charged a Southern California man in connection with a catastrophic warehouse fire that caused an estimated $500 million in damage, officials confirmed Friday. This was not the Ontario Mills incident.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, 29-year-old Chamel Abdulkarim of Highland is accused of intentionally setting the blaze. He faces a federal count of arson involving a building used in interstate and foreign commerce, with the criminal complaint filed late Thursday.

Investigators say the April 7 fire tore through a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in Ontario leased by Kimberly-Clark, a major manufacturer of household goods. The warehouse stored large volumes of paper-based products, though no injuries were reported.

Authorities allege Abdulkarim ignited multiple fires inside the facility, targeting pallets of paper goods and recording the incident as the flames spread. A federal affidavit further claims he shared videos online and made remarks criticizing wages, corporate profits, and working conditions.

The fire quickly engulfed the structure, with officials describing it as one of the most destructive warehouse fires in Southern California history. Damage estimates have reached approximately $500 million.

Abdulkarim was taken into custody Tuesday and remains jailed in San Bernardino County. He is also expected to face related state-level arson charges in local court. If convicted on the federal charge, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison.