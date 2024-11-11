Oprah Winfrey was paid $1million to ‘endorse’ Kamala, shocking report leaves Democrats exposed, ‘irony is sickening’

In a dramatic twist that would add more embarrassments to the Democrats , a new report claims Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly poured a cool million into Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions during her campaign. US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Oprah Winfrey, chief executive officer of Oprah Winfrey Network LLC, during a campaign event outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia(Bloomberg)

This paid endorsement was just one of many glittering expenses during Harris' ill-fated presidential run, Washington Examiner report revealed.

It suggests, Harris campaign and its affiliated committees spent more than $654 million on advertising from July 22 to Election Day, whereas Trump spent $378 million, or 57% less, in the same category, according to data from AdImpact.

The million-dollar payout followed a glam-packed town hall hosted by Winfrey, where the queen of daytime TV hugged, kissed and endorsed Harris to give her a rare endorsement.

And as if the Oprah endorsement wasn’t enough to turn heads, the campaign also rolled out serious cash for a "Call Her Daddy" podcast appearance, a choice that may have left some voters scratching their heads.

“The Harris campaign splurged six figures on a makeshift set for her interview with podcast host Alex Cooper,” a source told the Examiner.

Kamala bought star endorsements and glam events

Of course, Harris didn't stop at star-studded podcasts. The campaign reportedly dropped a casual $20 million on Election Eve concerts in swing states, featuring artists like Jon Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera, and Lady Gaga. Alanis Morissette was also set to perform—until her set was mysteriously scrapped. Still, what’s a multimillion-dollar campaign expense if it means rallying fans with “Livin’ on a Prayer” in Detroit or “Bad Romance” in Philly? Just don’t ask how many actual voters showed up.

From nearly $900 million on ads and digital media to a $20 million Election Eve concert spree with star-studded performances, Harris went all out to splurge.

Campaign filings reveal that consultants and influencers also got a hefty slice of the pie, with over $3.9 million going to Village Marketing Agency, which corralled thousands of influencers to hype Harris online.

Event production, a pillar of the campaign’s budget, accounted for over $15 million, with companies like Majic Productions and Viva Creative putting on shows worthy of the Super Bowl. Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Jon Bon Jovi were among the A-list performers flown in for a last-minute push. But these big spends might have worked better as ticketed concerts rather than campaign events if the goal was to get voters on board.