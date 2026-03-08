Oslo US embassy: Loud explosion heard nearby, sparks attack fears amid Iran conflict

“Reports of a possible attempted attack on the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway,” one page on X claimed . Another added “Possible attempted attack on the US Embassy in Oslo, Norway.”

A cause for the explosion was not immediately clear but it sparked fears of an attack, amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

“The police are in a dialogue with the embassy and there are no reports of any injured persons,” the Oslo police department said, as per Reuters.

A loud explosion was heard near the US embassy in Oslo, Norway , on Saturday, sparking fears of an attack amid the ongoing Iran conflict. The Norwegian police confirmed the news of the explosion. No injuries have been reported in the incident thus far.

Videos from outside the embassy were shared as well, and showed security personnel rushing to the spot. However, no established link to Iran has been found yet, while tensions continue to simmer in the Middle East.

The video showed officials in tactical gear trying to control the scene. One law enforcement personnel could be seen trying to look through what appeared to be the boundary of the embassy. Another appeared to try and control the traffic movement in the area.

One page reporting on the explosion also remarked “It is important to note that it is currently nearly 2am Sunday morning Oslo time, meaning the embassy is almost certainly empty and few people will be in the area at this hour.”

Another shared apparent experiences of those living close to the embassy. “Locals near the U.S. Embassy in Oslo say more than 3 nearby houses were shaking from the explosion,” the post read. One person shared alleged updates from the police, among which a notification outlined that smoke was seen rising after the explosion.

Residents reportedly heard a loud ‘bang’ or ‘explosion’ near the agency and then saw massive police presence there.

Iran update After joint US and Israel strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, the nation has been bombing neighbors in the Middle East, who host US bases. However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized for attacks on “neighboring countries."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Truth Social warned that more Iranian officials would be targets. Speaking to reporters, Trump said “We're winning the war by a lot. We've decimated their whole evil empire. It'll continue I'm sure for a little while...The war itself is going unbelievably. It's as good as it can be.”

He added, “We've wiped out their (Iranian) navy, 44 ships. We've wiped out their air force, every plane. We've wiped out most of their missiles. You see the missiles aren't coming much anymore. We've also hit their manufacturing areas where they make the missiles very hard. Their drone capacity is way down and we've hurt them where it hurts, including about every form of leadership you can have we've wiped out.”

The president also continued, saying “We've hit the manufacturing very hard. They're at about nine per cent of what they sent out in the first two days and we think that's because they don't have that much. We've also knocked out about 70 per cent of the rockets of the launchers. The launchers are a big deal, very hard to get, very expensive.”