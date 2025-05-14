OTF rapper Doodie Lo shot and robbed in Atlanta? What we know

Unconfirmed reports claim that rapper Doodie Lo was shot during a robbery in Atlanta on Tuesday. According to AkademiksTV, the incident occurred at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. Unconfirmed reports claim that Doodie Lo sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was robbed in Atlanta.(Instagram/ Doodie Lo)

Doodie Lo, a member of the Chicago-based hip hop group Only the Family (OTF), reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. However, authorities have not confirmed these claims, and Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify the reports.

In a separate report, Fox 5 Atlanta stated that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday night. Police responded to the same address—2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW—at 9:25 p.m. and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his left leg. He was transported to a hospital and was alert, conscious, and breathing at the time. The report did not identify the victim but described him as a 33-year-old man.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.