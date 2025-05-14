Menu Explore
OTF rapper Doodie Lo shot and robbed in Atlanta? What we know

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 14, 2025 11:43 AM IST

Unconfirmed reports claim that Doodie Lo, a member of the Chicago-based hip hop group OTF, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was robbed in Atlanta.

Unconfirmed reports claim that rapper Doodie Lo was shot during a robbery in Atlanta on Tuesday. According to AkademiksTV, the incident occurred at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Doodie Lo sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was robbed in Atlanta.(Instagram/ Doodie Lo)
Unconfirmed reports claim that Doodie Lo sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was robbed in Atlanta.(Instagram/ Doodie Lo)

Doodie Lo, a member of the Chicago-based hip hop group Only the Family (OTF), reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. However, authorities have not confirmed these claims, and Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify the reports.

In a separate report, Fox 5 Atlanta stated that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday night. Police responded to the same address—2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW—at 9:25 p.m. and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his left leg. He was transported to a hospital and was alert, conscious, and breathing at the time. The report did not identify the victim but described him as a 33-year-old man.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
