Outlook down: What caused Microsoft email app outage in US and UK? Here's what company has to say

Outlook, the Microsoft email application, experienced a significant outage on Monday, preventing numerous users from accessing the service.

Outlook down: Microsoft is investigating server failures affecting Outlook and Hotmail services, causing significant outages for users in the US and UK. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the internet outage monitoring service Downdetector, the disruption began shortly before 10 AM this morning in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

In the UK alone, over 800 users, along with approximately 400 people elsewhere, encountered challenges in accessing their email services. A primary concern for users has been the inability to log in, which accounts for 64 percent of the reported issues. Additionally, some users are struggling to receive messages.

Also Read: Did Cole Thomas Allen wear an IDF sweatshirt during WH shooting? Viral photo sparks wild Israel conspiracy theories

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Microsoft confirms Outlook outage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Microsoft confirms Outlook outage {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Microsoft has also confirmed the extensive disruption affecting Outlook and Hotmail services on its Service Health page. Officials have stated that they are currently investigating the problems related to accessing Outlook across various platforms.

“We're investigating an issue where users may be experiencing intermittent issues accessing http://Outlook.com,” the company said.

“We've discovered some users may experience intermittent sign‑in failures, including “too many requests” errors, or unexpected sign‑outs. We're analyzing service telemetry further to identify any potential next steps and mitigation actions,” it added.

What caused Outlook outage?

“Our investigation indicates client sign-in scenarios may be contributing to the reported behaviour, and we're focused on validating interactions across service components to identify next steps,” the company said in another statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The communication between Microsoft servers and third-party email clients may be the cause of the outage. According to a recent update, Microsoft technicians are actively examining the underlying reasons for the recent server failures and will offer ongoing updates as their investigation continues.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The company informs users that local solutions are probably ineffective until the server-side problems are completely addressed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON