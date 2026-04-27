Outlook down: What caused Microsoft email app outage in US and UK? Here's what company has to say
Outlook experienced major outages affecting users in the US and UK, with Microsoft technicians investigating server-side issues.
Outlook, the Microsoft email application, experienced a significant outage on Monday, preventing numerous users from accessing the service.
According to the internet outage monitoring service Downdetector, the disruption began shortly before 10 AM this morning in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
In the UK alone, over 800 users, along with approximately 400 people elsewhere, encountered challenges in accessing their email services. A primary concern for users has been the inability to log in, which accounts for 64 percent of the reported issues. Additionally, some users are struggling to receive messages.
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Microsoft confirms Outlook outage{{/usCountry}}
Microsoft confirms Outlook outage{{/usCountry}}
Microsoft has also confirmed the extensive disruption affecting Outlook and Hotmail services on its Service Health page. Officials have stated that they are currently investigating the problems related to accessing Outlook across various platforms.
“We're investigating an issue where users may be experiencing intermittent issues accessing http://Outlook.com,” the company said.
“We've discovered some users may experience intermittent sign‑in failures, including “too many requests” errors, or unexpected sign‑outs. We're analyzing service telemetry further to identify any potential next steps and mitigation actions,” it added.
What caused Outlook outage?
“Our investigation indicates client sign-in scenarios may be contributing to the reported behaviour, and we're focused on validating interactions across service components to identify next steps,” the company said in another statement.
The communication between Microsoft servers and third-party email clients may be the cause of the outage. According to a recent update, Microsoft technicians are actively examining the underlying reasons for the recent server failures and will offer ongoing updates as their investigation continues.
The company informs users that local solutions are probably ineffective until the server-side problems are completely addressed.