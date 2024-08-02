Oval Office witnessed emotional scenes of joy and cries when families spoke to released prisoners, White House releases

American journalist Evan Gershkovich was warmly welcomed home by his family after being freed from a Russian jail in the largest prisoner swap since the Cold War. The Wall Street Journal reporter, who spent 491 days imprisoned on false espionage charges, landed in Maryland with fellow journalist Alsu Kurmasheva and former Marine Paul Whelan, both also victims of Russia’s hostage diplomacy. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the release of Americans detained in Russia during brief remarks from the White House in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard REFILE(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden greeted them, “Now their brutal ordeal is over, and they’re free”

“Every parent, child, spouse and loved one who joined me in the Oval Office today has been praying for this day for a long time,” Biden posted. “They are safe, free, and have begun their journeys back into the arms of their families.”

Video shows Whelan was the first to exit the plane, saluting Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Gershkovich then hugged both leaders and joyously embraced his mother.

Gershkovich's family overjoyed by his release: 'We can't wait to give him a hug'

Asked how it felt to be home, Gershkovich responded, “Not bad.” Eight Russians held across the US, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, and Poland were exchanged for 16 people, including seven Russian political prisoners and five wrongfully detained Germans. Germany’s decision to free Vadim Krasikov, a Russian hit man and ex-intelligence officer, was key to the deal. Krasikov was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Moscow.

Biden, when asked for his message to Putin, said: “Stop.” Before his release, Gershkovich had to formally request a pardon from Putin, filling out a form in which he also requested an interview with the Russian leader.

Gershkovich’s family expressed their joy and relief, stating, “We can’t wait to give him the biggest hug and see his sweet and brave smile up close. No family should have to go through this.” They also praised the Biden administration and other Western leaders for orchestrating the deal, as well as the Wall Street Journal.

Gershkovich mother said to her in a facetime, “This is momma. Do you hear me? It's your mom.”

Alsu cried on the phone call with daughters

Alsu's daughters had an emotional outburst. “I'm so happy. We will see each other very soon. We're in the Oval office.” The Radio Free Europe jourlist promised them to meet soon and hanged the call with a “bye” note.

“Paul Whelan is free. Our family is grateful to the United States government for making Paul's freedom a reality. We'd like to thank President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and National Security Advisor Sullivan for their engagement with the Russian Federation to create the environment where Paul's freedom became a possibility,” Whelan's family said in a statement.

Whelan's wife assured her, his family is with her. “This is absolutely amazing. Your family is with you,”she said.

Another prisoner, Vladimir Kara Murza's family, broke into tears while talking with him after they boarded their homecoming flight.

Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, commended Gershkovich’s “professional integrity and his triumph over adversity,” condemning Putin’s regime for orchestrating the wrongful imprisonment.

Wall Street Journal publisher Almar Latour and editor-in-chief Emma Tucker also condemned the imprisonment as part of an assault on the free press and truth.

Gershkovich was arrested in March last year during a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg, falsely accused of gathering information for the CIA. Last month, he was sentenced to 16 years in a penal colony after a secretive three-day trial.

While addressing the prisoners' families in White House, Biden said, “Multiple countries helped get this done.”

“They joined a difficult complex negotiation at my request. I personally thank them all again.”