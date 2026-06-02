Owain Rhys Davies cause of death: What happened to Twin Peaks and The OA actor?

The Welsh actor's career dates back to the 2000s, but he is most notably remembered for his portrayal of Agent Wilson in David Lynch's 2017 reboot of Twin Peaks, where he appeared in three episodes. Additionally, he featured in an episode of the science fiction series The OA and lent his voice to a character in the 2016 sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass, which starred Johnny Depp.

Owain Rhys Davies' cause of death The specific cause of Davies' death has not yet been revealed. However, a statement from his family indicated that he died “naturally.”

On Sunday, May 31, Davies' brother, Rhodri, announced the news via Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of the actor. The caption stated: “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away. This news will come as a great shock to many. While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.”

“The reach of Owain’s love, friendship, and generosity was vast. The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.”

“Owain was fortunate enough to have more than one family. Alongside his biological one, he built extraordinary, family-like bonds with many of his closest friends, colleagues, and loved ones. I am incredibly proud that, while he was my brother, he was also a brother to so many others. We know that this loss will be felt by a great many people, and we take comfort in knowing how loved he was.”

“We will try and share further information in due course as we learn more and begin making arrangements. In the meantime, we kindly ask for some privacy as we come to terms with this devastating loss and support one another through the days ahead. Thank you for your kindness, your messages, and for keeping Owain in your thoughts.”