A city-approved block party in Palatka, Florida, descended into chaos when a driver plowed through a crowd of people Saturday night, May 9. Several people, including two Palatka police officers, fired at him, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Palatka shooting: Driver plows car into crowd gathered at block party in Florida; at least 2 cops open fire(Pexel - representational image)

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The incident led to several people being sent multiple victims to area hospitals. It happened around 8 pm at the intersection of 20th and Eagle streets, deputies said, per News 4 Jax.

What we know about the shooting so far

The extent of the injuries of those who were taken to area hospitals remains unknown. The crowd dispersed from the scene. An estimated 1,000 people regrouped at the Middleton Shopping Center at 18th and Reid streets.

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“There is a large law enforcement presence in the area, including Palatka Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and our deputies to disperse the crowd,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach is working alongside the Palatka Police Department to make sure that adequate resources are in place to keep the community safe, deputies said. The investigation is being led by the Palatka Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Authorities believe the incident was isolated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach is working alongside the Palatka Police Department to make sure that adequate resources are in place to keep the community safe, deputies said. The investigation is being led by the Palatka Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Authorities believe the incident was isolated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ThePalatka Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post that a suspect is now in custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ThePalatka Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post that a suspect is now in custody. {{/usCountry}}

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“On May 9, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Palatka Police Department was working a block party in the area of North 20th Place and Eagle Street when a suspect, who is currently in police custody, drove through the crowd, striking multiple participants and vehicles in the area,” thePalatka Police Department wrote. “Law enforcement officers attempted to stop the suspect, who fled the scene before returning moments later and crashing into a patrol vehicle, additional participants, and vehicles. Officers on scene attempted to stop the suspect, firing at the suspect during the incident. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated for injuries sustained during the encounter.”

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The post added, “At this time, no injuries to law enforcement personnel have been reported. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been notified and is actively investigating the officer-involved shooting, as well as processing multiple crime scenes associated with the incident. This information is preliminary and remains part of an active investigation. Additional details and updates will be released as they become available.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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