Palestine supporters call for Zara boycott after its latest campaign - Here's why

Spanish clothing retailer Zara finds itself entangled in a crisis after the release of its latest ad campaign, titled "The Jacket." The campaign, intended to highlight the versatility of the garment, has sparked public outrage due to controversial images reminiscent of the Gaza genocide. FILE PHOTO: A shopper carries a bag from Zara clothes store, part of the Spanish Inditex group, in Bilbao, Spain, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo(REUTERS)

Zara asserts that the campaign's focus is on design, but the images depicted triggered strong backlash. Social media erupted with condemnation as users expressed their anger and disgust, vowing to boycott the brand. One user's statement echoed the sentiments of many: "My jaw dropped seeing this. Boycott for life. You are disgusting demons. I can't believe what I'm looking at."

The images in question include unsettling portrayals resembling Islamic burial attire and an upside-down map of Palestine, drawing stark parallels to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Critics accused Zara of exploiting tragic events for marketing purposes. A user commented, "Do you think that 20,000 people are killed, and it is normal for you to use their deaths as a marketing method? Don't come out and say you didn't mean to... disgusting."

Despite the public outcry, Zara has yet to issue a response or statement regarding the controversy. This is not the first time Zara has faced condemnation related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. In October 2022, Palestinians initiated a boycott campaign after Zara's franchise holder in Israel expressed support for the extremist Jewish Forces party.

Zara's branches in occupied territories reportedly suffered significant financial losses due to the boycott, estimated at tens of millions of shekels within a short period. The recent controversy intensifies the scrutiny on Zara's stance on sensitive geopolitical matters and raises questions about the intersection of fashion, politics, and ethical considerations. As consumers call for accountability, the fashion giant navigates a challenging terrain where social responsibility and brand image hang in the balance.