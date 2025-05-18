Palm Springs explosion motive revealed: Guy Edward Bartkus's manifesto, chilling audio recording emerge

A motive for the bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, has been revealed after a 25-year-old man named Guy Edward Bartkus was linked to the blast. The explosion is believed to have killed Bartkus and left four people injured on Saturday, May 17, according to BNO News. Bartkus’ remains have yet to be formally identified. Debris is spilled onto the street after what the Mayor described as a bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, U.S. May 17, 2025 in a still image from video. ABC AFFILIATE KABC via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)

What was Guy Edward Bartkus’ alleged motive?

Bartkus, from Twentynine Palms, reportedly left an online manifesto in which he described himself as a pro-mortalist, stating people didn’t give consent to exist. He left a 30-minute audio recording explaining his motive for causing the explosion.

“I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic,” Bartkus said. “Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here.”

Bartkus also described himself as anti-life, adding, “I’m very against [IVF], it’s extremely wrong. These are people who are having kids after they’ve sat there and thought about it. How much more stupid can it get?”

Bartkus even tried to film the attack by setting up a tripod with a camera, but the file failed to upload to his website. He explained in a FAQ section of his website that his best friend Sophie, who had similar views, recently died after convincing her boyfriend to shoot her as she slept. “IIRC we had agreed that if one of us died, the other would probably soon follow,” Bartkus wrote.

The incident Bartkus described appeared to match the death of 27-year-old Sophie Tinney in Fox Island, Washington. Tinney was believed to have convinced her boyfriend, 29-year-old Lars Eugene Nelson, to shoot her in the head as she slept. Nelson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Talking about the Palm Springs bombing, Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado said in a statement, according to the New York Post, “The blast appears to be an intentional act of violence. The blast field extends for blocks with several buildings damaged, some severely.”

“I really have no clue what happened,” said Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the clinic. “Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients.”

Abdallah said the staff were all safe. No embryos stored at the clinic were harmed.